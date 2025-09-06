Dubai Police 901 call centre handles over 540,000 inquiries in first half of 2025

Dubai Police has revealed that its 901 call centre, dedicated to non-emergency situations and customer inquiries, managed 542,686 communications during the first six months of 2025.

These included phone calls, emails, and instant messages handled through chat applications.

Abdullah Ibrahim, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, said the 901 Call Centre recorded 393,000 phone calls, 96,610 emails, and 53,076 instant messages from customers across the emirate in the period.

Dubai Police call centre

He noted that the centre supports the Dubai Police leadership’s vision of enhancing community happiness and making Dubai “the safest city.”

He said: “This is achieved by ensuring rapid responses to calls and leveraging modern technologies to address customer inquiries in multiple languages.”

The 901 call centre is structured into three key platforms covering phone calls, emails, smart applications, and chat services.

“The first platform comprises specialised employees who manage phone calls and inquiries, focusing on resolving complaints, suggestions, and requests,” Abdullah Ibrahim explained.

He added that the centre offers a wide range of services to the public, including criminal-related services, traffic services, certificate issuance, and community support.