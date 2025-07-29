UAE Federal Authority warns against fake immigration services on social media

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) has issued a warning to all customers seeking to apply for services in the UAE, urging them to use authorised channels only.

The Authority has cautioned citizens, residents, and visitors against responding to misleading advertisements from unauthorised offices or companies operating through websites and social media platforms.

UAE Authority cautions against service scams

“The Authority emphasised that it provides its services through simplified and user-friendly procedures via official approved channels, including its website, smart application, and authorised service centres and typing offices across the country,” according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Authority clarified that it has not granted special privileges or facilitations to offices or companies advertising on social media.

These entities claim to offer faster services with fewer procedures, with the aim of misleading customers and collecting money without a legal basis.

The warning comes amid concerns about the presence of illegal online practices conducted by certain accounts on social media and websites.

These entities promote services allegedly offered by the Authority, claiming to expedite government services without fulfilling required regulations or approved standards, in exchange for fees.

“The Authority stressed that these entities rely on deceptive advertising tactics to exploit customers, which damages the Authority’s reputation, creates security vulnerabilities, and contributes to the growth of a black market that undermines fairness and transparency in service delivery,” the report said.

The Authority confirmed that these practices are being monitored in preparation for taking legal actions in coordination with competent legal authorities in the country.

Citizens, residents, and visitors are advised to verify the authenticity of service providers before engaging with them and to use only official channels when applying for government services.