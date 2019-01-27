UAE retail giant launches first business school

Around 2,500 Carrefour employees are expected to benefit from professional development opportunities at the school this year.

Dubai-based retail major Majid Al Futtaim has launched the region’s first Retail Business School, designed to help foster a new generation of innovative retail industry leaders in the UAE.

The company, which holds the exclusive franchise rights to operate Carrefour in 38 countries, said the Majid Al Futtaim Retail Business School will focus exclusively on dynamic learning programmes for employees running its Carrefour operations as the company seeks to accelerate its ambitious growth plans.

The campus, which is located at its Carrefour premises in Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai, incorporates a cutting-edge virtual reality training room, the first of its kind known in the region, as well as paperless classrooms, a multimedia studio, social spaces, catering facilities and a formal boardroom.

As well as an emphasis on paperless learning, 2,140 living plants line the school’s wall, contributing 857,000 litres of oxygen into the facility per year.

A 104-year-old olive tree, a traditional symbol of wisdom and knowledge, greets all incoming students.

Course curricula has been fully developed in-house based on more than 20 years of experience and learnings from operating the Carrefour brand in the region, the company said.

Miguel Povedano, chief operating officer of Carrefour UAE and head of operational excellence at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Majid Al Futtaim’s new Retail Business School is testament to our commitment to talentism and investing in our people at the highest levels. In fact, three out of four managers at Carrefour have reached their position via an internal promotion.

"They are our greatest asset and our company’s future success is dependent on their professional development and active embodiment of our corporate values. Ultimately, it’s our people who we rely on to deliver great moments to every customer walking into Carrefour and this substantial investment in them is a direct recognition of this.”

