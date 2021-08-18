Suites at Expo 2020 Dubai’s only on-site hotel almost sold out

Suites at Rove Expo 2020 are nearly sold out after bookings for the event’s only on-site hotel opened less than a month ago, according to Paul Bridger, chief operating officer at Rove Hotels.

The homegrown hotel, which is conveniently located at one of the event’s main attractions, Al Wasl Plaza, features 312 king, twin and accessible Rover Rooms, as well as 19 extra-cool suites.

“Our suites at Rove Expo 2020 have driven a lot of interest and at this stage they are our best selling rooms. This is the first Rove property to ever feature suites so it has been a welcomed surprise,” Paul Bridger, chief operating officer at Rove Hotels, told Arabian Business.

As the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Rove team is undergoing extensive team trainings and property testing to ensure efficient operations during the opening night.

“We are aware of the complexity of running a hotel inside a secure site such as Expo 2020 Dubai, so making sure that our communication with guests and partners is effective is also very important.”

Early days

Rove’s journey with Expo 2020 Dubai began early on when construction was still underway, after which both parties continued to work closely to ensure consistency of design and facilities.

Paul Bridger, chief operating officer at Rove Hotels.

“We’ve been collaborating with Expo 2020 on many levels since then, from working on the final design touches, to training our team or aligning our promotional strategies,” said Bridger.

“Through our efficient design and the experience accumulated from all our previous projects, we managed to increase the room count by 40 percent.”

Sustainability

With sustainability being a sub-theme of Expo 2020 Dubai and a core pillar of the Rove Hotels’ brand, the building’s design was executed in accordance to the strict sustainability and environmental standards that are present across the site.

“In addition to this, Rove Hotels have been implementing a number of key initiatives to reduce our environmental impact, such as reducing our plastic waste by replacing it where possible with biodegradable alternatives, using saltwater in our pools instead of chemicals, utilising an AI solution to reduce our food wastage and more,” added Bridger.

Through these initiatives, Rove Hotels has become certified by Green Key – a recognition only provided to 2,900 hotels worldwide – and was the first hotel brand to fulfill DTCM sustainability requirements.

Future plans

The hotel opens its doors on October 1, the same day as the eagerly anticipated launch of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Unlike traditional hotel openings, Bridger shared that Rove Expo will not witness a ramp up period, as it aims to open on full occupancy simultaneously with the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We are putting great focus on making sure that we have a smoothe opening. We are working with our team to deliver the same high standards of service we are known for from day one.”

The hotel is among the structures that will remain after the global showpiece event comes to a halt at the end of March of next year.

“After the event, District 2020 will come to life thanks to 80 percent of the total Expo site being repurposed into a mixed-use area with residential, commercial and retail spaces,” said Bridger.

With its strategic position, located steps away from the new Dubai Exhibition Centre and nearby Dubai World Central airport and Dubai South, Rove Expo 2020 hotel anticipates a steady momentum of demand and visitors even after the event’s conclusion.