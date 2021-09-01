Italian football giants AC Milan sign partnership deal with Expo 2020 Dubai

Italian giants AC Milan secured the transfer deadline-day signatures of Walter Messias Junior and Yacine Adli, from Crotone and Bordeaux respectively, but arguably the club’s biggest signing of the last 24 hours has been a partnership agreement with Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Rossaneri, which boasts a fan base of more than 500 million globally, already has a sponsorship deal with Dubai-based Emirates and will look to further its presence in the region with the latest tie-up.

Casper Stylsvig, chief revenue officer of AC Milan, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai will remain in history, not just as the first world expo to be held in the region, but also as an inspiring event that strives to inspire people to build a better world and shape the future.”

Under the agreement, AC Milan players and ambassadors will be physically present at the event, creating “unique content pieces” to promote the fundamental values of sport and inspire positive change through football.

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcomms officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020’s values are very much aligned with those of AC Milan where we share a belief in empowering people to be the best version of themselves – ambitious, tenacious, creative and forward-thinking.

“We also recognise the unique power of sport to bring together people, communities and nations through collaboration and innovation, and we look forward to working with AC Milan in delivering our Programme for People and Planet.”