Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global ‘on track’ to open AMAALA, 11 resorts fuelled by ‘surging’ investor demand

Red Sea Global (RSG) is preparing to open 11 resorts across The Red Sea destination and welcome first guests to AMAALA between now and early next year, due to “surging” investor interest.

This would bring the total number to 25 resorts, Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer for Red Sea Global told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“Investor interest is not just strong, it’s surging. The international investor community is keenly aware of the unique opportunities Red Sea Global offers across tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, and real estate,” Darwish said.

Saudi Red Sea Global to undergo “continued evolution”

Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer for Red Sea Global. Image: Supplied

The kingdom’s tourism developer has opened five resorts at The Red Sea destination over the past 12 months, including Desert Rock and Shebara in Q4 2024.

These join Thuwal Private Retreat, described as “a secluded Red Sea island getaway off the coast of Jeddah”, representing the first resorts entirely owned and operated by Red Sea Global.

“We are demonstrably open for business, and the response has been remarkable, with investors actively seeking opportunities to participate. We have a robust pipeline of major deals underway, reflecting the confidence in our vision and execution.”

The next 6 to 12 months will see “continued evolution” of Red Sea Global’s offerings, Darwish said, adding that the company is preparing to open more resorts at The Red Sea, including the opening of resorts on Shura Island, the naturally dolphin-shaped hub of The Red Sea destination.

“We’re on the cusp of opening even more spectacular resorts at The Red Sea, further solidifying its position as a premier global destination.”

Shura Island will feature 11 world-class resorts set to open this year, with sustainable designs such as ‘Coral Bloom’ inspired by thriving coral reefs. The island is accessible via Saudi Arabia’s longest overwater bridge, less than one hour’s drive from Red Sea International Airport.

“The much awaited launch of Phase One of AMAALA is also on the horizon, promising to redefine wellness and luxury travel on a global scale,” Darwish said, adding that the island will feature a series of lagoons, beaches, and dunes, with an 18-hole championship golf course and a yacht marina on one side.

The period will also see the grand opening of Shura Links, the Kingdom’s first-ever island golf course, further solidifying The Red Sea’s position as a world-class destination.

“Beyond these milestones, we’ll be significantly expanding our regenerative initiatives, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to regenerative tourism and redefining the future of travel – with people and planet at the forefront,” Darwish said.

“Expect to see exciting new partnerships and collaborations announced, further amplifying our network and expertise. And finally, we’ll be unveiling even more opportunities to own a piece of paradise with further announcements regarding our exclusive residential offerings,” he added.

Red Sea Global opens five resorts, AMAALA wellness destination ‘on track’

The current operational resorts are Nujuma, The St. Regis, Six Senses Southern Dunes, Shebara, Desert Rock, and Thuwal Private Retreat.

“These resorts are not just luxurious; they are a testament to our commitment to sustainability and authentic Saudi hospitality,” Darwish explained.

“The Red Sea destination offers a diverse range of experiences, from luxurious beachfront stays to immersive desert adventures, all while adhering to our regenerative standards, and meticulously integrated environmental sensitivities.”

AMAALA, the company’s wellness destination, remains firmly on track to open by year-end, with key infrastructure and hotels ready.

The destination is backed by hospitality brands including Jayasom, Rosewood, Six Senses, Equinox, Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Clinique La Prairie, and Nammos.

Red Sea Global development phase: 16 hotels planned for 2025

Red Sea International Airport has been operational since September 2023, providing seamless travel connections.

“The Red Sea, having welcomed its first guests in 2023, is continuously enhancing its unique desert and island experiences,” he added.

The company is on track to complete all 16 hotels for Phase One of The Red Sea in 2025. AMAALA is progressing rapidly towards its late-2025 opening, focusing on cutting-edge infrastructure for transformative wellness.

Key developments include Corallium, a marine research hub, and the AMAALA Yacht Club, both promoting oceanic preservation. “In simple terms, our developments are setting new global benchmarks,” Darwish said.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global targets 1.5 million visitors annually

In addition, Red Sea Global is also expecting that The Red Sea and AMAALA will collectively host over a million visitors annually once fully operational.

These numbers have been purposefully capped to avoid over-tourism, ensuring preservation of natural beauty and ecological integrity while delivering guest experiences.

“We anticipate that The Red Sea and AMAALA will collectively host 1.5 million visitors annually, contributing significantly to the Kingdom’s tourism sector,” Darwish said adding, that the company projects it will contribute $5.3 billion annually to the Kingdom’s economy from 2030 onwards and create 120,000 jobs directly and indirectly across both destinations.

Aside from this, Red Sea Global also serves as a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, contributing to economic diversification and creating opportunities for young Saudis.

“We are making Vision 2030’s ambitions for national transformation and economic diversification operational realities for the people of Saudi Arabia,” he explained.

In 2024, the Kingdom recorded 30 million international arrivals, a new record compared to just over 17.5 million in 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s target has also been increased from hosting 100 million visitors annually by 2030 to 150 million.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see our destinations making a tangible and positive impact on these targets,” Darwish explained, adding that the company is “deeply committed to supporting Vision 2030 and look forward to expanding our efforts to contribute even further to its success.”

The company is also pioneering a new model of regenerative tourism, actively regenerating the Red Sea ecosystem while benefiting local communities and the Saudi economy under Vision 2030.

“As guardians of this precious environment, we are proving that luxury travel and environmental stewardship can not only coexist but thrive together. With our vertically integrated business model, we ensure both value creation and high-quality delivery,” he added.

120,000 employment opportunities and training programs

As Group Chief Administrative Officer, Darwish explained how he also prioritises building a skilled workforce aligned with regenerative tourism.

The company offers 16 programs including educational, vocational, and on-the-job training providing career pathways. To date, 1,995 students have benefited from these programs.

In February 2024, Red Sea Global launched The Red Sea National Academy, aiming to train 10,000 individuals by 2030 in partnership with TVTC and Colleges of Excellence.

The company’s Vocational Training Program celebrated the graduation of its third batch in June, comprising 466 students, with 52.4 per cent being female graduates.

Red Sea International Airport has also already employed 122 young Saudis, many from programs like the Vocational Training Program, Elite Graduate Training Program, and Red Sea Scholarship.

“Overall, we are set to create 120,000 jobs, contributing SAR33 billion annually to the economy. Beyond our sustainable and responsible developments, our commitment extends deeply to empowering people and communities,” Darwish said. “We are actively investing in vocational training programs, such as our recent agreement with Oracle to train 5,000 Saudi citizens,” he added.

The Social Development team also engages local communities through initiatives like the Red Sea Classic Sailing Race, preserving maritime heritage and transferring traditional boat-building skills to Saudi youth, alongside specialised craft workshops. The company has strengthened ties through meetings with Governors of surrounding cities.

“We actively seek partnerships with like-minded organizations,” Darwish said.

“In May, we partnered with SEK Education Group to open schools at The Red Sea and AMAALA by 2025-2026, offering the International Baccalaureate program. This supports Vision 2030 by raising education standards and fostering economic diversification,” he explained.

Moreover, the company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (SOPC), represented by its commercial and team brand, Team Saudi.

“This partnership outlines a shared commitment to welcoming Saudi Paralympic athletes to RSG’s destinations, using their participation and feedback to shape future sporting and entertainment experiences that cater to all communities, regardless of ability or background.”

Red Sea Global’s commitment to environmental sustainability is demonstrated through multiple initiatives.

The company launched Botanica, which has already supplied over 7 million plants for landscaping destinations, with a target of 30 million by 2030.

“Our leadership in sustainable development is underscored by achieving Saudi Arabia’s first LEED Platinum hotel certification. Our destinations are powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, generated by 760,500 solar panels and stored in one of the world’s largest off-grid battery facilities with a 1,200 MWh capacity,” Darwish added.

“We’ve also implemented advanced clean mobility solutions, including EVs, e-bikes, and hydrogen-powered ferries,” he said.

The Coral Gardening Project has achieved success by nurturing and replanting 98,000 corals in new underwater habitats from 2021 to 2023, achieving a high survival rate.

The company has also installed 30 artificial nesting sites to assist in protecting vulnerable Sooty falcons.

However, operating a giga-project of this scale presents unique administrative challenges, Darwish said.

“Managing vast complexity and scale across numerous teams like construction, hospitality, and environment, which can be viewed as a major hurdle.”

The company addresses these challenges by leveraging technology including advanced project management software, digital workflows, and real-time data analytics for seamless communication.

“Another challenge is embedding sustainability as a core principle, which requires meticulous planning from responsible sourcing to waste management, constantly exploring new best practices,” Darwish said.

“Finally, deep community engagement is crucial; we build strong relationships and create opportunities for employment and development, recognising that our success is linked to local well-being.”

Laheq Island development and property sales

On the real estate front, the company successfully launched Red Sea Residences, featuring properties on Shura Island and the recently unveiled Laheq Island, with nearly 20 per cent of the homes having been sold.

Scheduled to open in 2028, Laheq Island will redefine luxury living with exclusive residential offerings, according to Darwish.

“The successful launch of our residential portfolio, Red Sea Residences, featuring properties on Shura Island and the recently unveiled Laheq Island, has generated significant interest from local, regional, and international buyers,” Darwish said.

“This solidifies Red Sea Global’s position as a leader in innovative and responsible development. We are constantly exploring new opportunities to expand our portfolio and elevate our offerings,” Darwish concluded.