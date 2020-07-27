In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV
It's the first production model to represent Nissan's new electrified brand identity, forging a path toward a new automotive era where electrification, optimized platform packaging and seamless vehicle AI technology will become standard.
Ariya - Nissan's first all-electric crossover SUV.
The estimated range of up to 610 kilometers, Ariya is the perfect partner for daily commutes and road trips alike.
The system's seven cameras, five millimeter-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors detect lane markers and objects around the vehicle, allowing hands-off single-lane driving along a predefined route, keeping with the flow of traffic.
With four core models offered, including two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, the Ariya meets the driving needs of a wide range of customers.
The quiet EV drivetrain and the generous use of sound-absorbing materials result in an exceptionally quiet cabin, allowing everyone inside to relax and enjoy the stress-free, lounge-like space.
The display interface features both a 12.3-inch instrument monitor and 12.3-inch center display along a single horizon.
The seat, steering wheel position and auto-sliding center console are all adjusted based on the saved driver profile linked with the Intelligent Key.
Rear-seat passengers are treated to an abundance of headroom and legroom, with the flat cabin floor allowing them to easily cross their legs and relax.
The Nissan Ariya's all-electric drivetrain is an example of seamless integration of advanced EV technology.
The Ariya e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive model with 87 kWh of usable battery capacity1 features the highest level of Nissan Intelligent Mobility available, including ProPILOT 2.0 which offers hands-off single lane highway driving capability.
When you approach the Nissan Ariya while carrying the Intelligent Key, the doors unlock. The exterior front and rear lights, as well as the Nissan emblem, switch on automatically, signaling that the vehicle detects the driver's presence.
Nissan's redesigned brand logo is prominently placed at the center of the aerodynamic shield, beaming with crisp definition from the 20 LEDs that compose it.
Thin LED headlamps, constructed with four 20-millimeter mini-projectors, are combined with sequential turn signals to reinvent Nissan's signature V-motion design.
Sporty, five-spoke, 19-inch aluminum wheels (20-inch wheels also available, depending on the grade) communicate the vehicle's dynamic stance and sporty nature.
The one-piece light blade, representing the rear combination lamps, has been engineered to give a blackout effect when parked, and a consistent red illumination, day or night, when in use. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing signal the Ariya's powerful EV capabilities.