Mon 27 Jul 2020 10:56 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

It's the first production model to represent Nissan's new electrified brand identity, forging a path toward a new automotive era where electrification, optimized platform packaging and seamless vehicle AI technology will become standard.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

Ariya - Nissan's first all-electric crossover SUV.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The estimated range of up to 610 kilometers, Ariya is the perfect partner for daily commutes and road trips alike.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The system's seven cameras, five millimeter-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors detect lane markers and objects around the vehicle, allowing hands-off single-lane driving along a predefined route, keeping with the flow of traffic.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

With four core models offered, including two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, the Ariya meets the driving needs of a wide range of customers.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The quiet EV drivetrain and the generous use of sound-absorbing materials result in an exceptionally quiet cabin, allowing everyone inside to relax and enjoy the stress-free, lounge-like space.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The display interface features both a 12.3-inch instrument monitor and 12.3-inch center display along a single horizon.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The seat, steering wheel position and auto-sliding center console are all adjusted based on the saved driver profile linked with the Intelligent Key.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

Rear-seat passengers are treated to an abundance of headroom and legroom, with the flat cabin floor allowing them to easily cross their legs and relax.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The Nissan Ariya's all-electric drivetrain is an example of seamless integration of advanced EV technology.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The Ariya e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive model with 87 kWh of usable battery capacity1 features the highest level of Nissan Intelligent Mobility available, including ProPILOT 2.0 which offers hands-off single lane highway driving capability.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

When you approach the Nissan Ariya while carrying the Intelligent Key, the doors unlock. The exterior front and rear lights, as well as the Nissan emblem, switch on automatically, signaling that the vehicle detects the driver's presence.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

Nissan's redesigned brand logo is prominently placed at the center of the aerodynamic shield, beaming with crisp definition from the 20 LEDs that compose it.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

Thin LED headlamps, constructed with four 20-millimeter mini-projectors, are combined with sequential turn signals to reinvent Nissan's signature V-motion design.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

Sporty, five-spoke, 19-inch aluminum wheels (20-inch wheels also available, depending on the grade) communicate the vehicle's dynamic stance and sporty nature.

In pictures: Nissan Ariya all new pure-electric crossover SUV

The one-piece light blade, representing the rear combination lamps, has been engineered to give a blackout effect when parked, and a consistent red illumination, day or night, when in use. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing signal the Ariya's powerful EV capabilities.

