In pictures: Virgin Galactic unveils designs for Mach 3 supersonic passenger plane
The aircraft's draft design showed a plane with a triangular "delta wing" carrying between nine and 19 passengers at an altitude of more than 60,000 feet, or 18,000 meters -- about twice as high as normal commercial flight.
Virgin Galactic on Monday announced a partnership with engine-maker Rolls-Royce to build a supersonic commercial airplane that flies at three times the speed of sound.
The plane would take off and land at existing airport runways.
Virgin Galactic said its team would "work to address key challenges in thermal management, maintenance, noise, emissions, and economics that routine high speed commercial flights would entail."
Image: Virgin Galactic
It is awaiting more test flights, and no launch date for commercial journeys has been set.