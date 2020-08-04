We noticed you're blocking ads.

Tue 4 Aug 2020 09:52 AM

In pictures: Virgin Galactic unveils designs for Mach 3 supersonic passenger plane

The aircraft's draft design showed a plane with a triangular "delta wing" carrying between nine and 19 passengers at an altitude of more than 60,000 feet, or 18,000 meters -- about twice as high as normal commercial flight.

Virgin Galactic on Monday announced a partnership with engine-maker Rolls-Royce to build a supersonic commercial airplane that flies at three times the speed of sound. Image: Virgin Galactic

Mach 3 delta-winged aircraft that would fly at an altitude above 60,000 feet and carry between nine and 19 people in a premium cabin. Image: Virgin Galactic

The plane would take off and land at existing airport runways. Image: Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic said its team would "work to address key challenges in thermal management, maintenance, noise, emissions, and economics that routine high speed commercial flights would entail."  Image: Virgin Galactic

The aircraft would travel at Mach 3 -- rather than the Mach 2 speed of Concorde Image: Virgin Galactic

It is awaiting more test flights, and no launch date for commercial journeys has been set. Image: Virgin Galactic

