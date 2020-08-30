In pictures: GEMS Education students and teachers delighted to be reunited on first day of new term
After almost six months, schools in the UAE were today finally able to reopen their doors and welcome students back for the first day of the new academic term
More than 120,000 students have enrolled across 43 GEMS Education schools in the Emirates, including close to 15,000 new joiners
Photos courtesy of GEMS
Students were welcomed by a host of familiar faces as well as some 800 new teachers that have joined the GEMS family over the past months
While schools and classrooms might not look and operate quite the same as earlier in the year, given the numerous health and safety measures in place, students and teachers were still visibly pleased to be reunited and learning together once more
GEMS Education owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region
