We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Wed 30 Sep 2020 03:03 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

For the first time in the region, Great Place to Work has compiled a list of 40 of the top businesses in the GCC for female employees

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 1

Company: Westford University College

Website: mywestford.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 2

Company: Alkhabeer Capital

Website: alkhabeer.com/ar

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 3

Company: Century Financial

Website: www.century.ae

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 4

Company: Glander International Bunkering

Website: www.gibunkering.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 5

Company: THE One

Website: www.theone.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 6

Company: Al Dabbagh Group Holding

Website: www.aldabbagh.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 7

Company: Real Estate General Authority

Website: www.rega.gov.sa

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 8

Company: InterContinental Hotels Group

Website: www.ihgplc.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 9

Company: Landmark Group

Website: www.landmarkgroup.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 10

Company: Five Hotels

Website: www.fivehotelsandresorts.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 11

Company: Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Website: www.hkstrategies.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 12

Company: Yum! Brands

Website: www.yum.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 13

Company: Dubai Police

Website: www.dubaipolice.gov.ae

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 14

Company: Grome Marketing (Cyprus) Ltd – Dubai Branch

Website: www.grohe.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 15

Company: UAE Exchange

Website: www.uaeexchange.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 16

Company: Chalhoub Group

Website: www.chalhoubgroup.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 17

Company: Vision Realization Office for Energy Ecosystem

Website: vro.moenergy.gov.sa

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 18

Company: Majid Society

Website: www.majidsociety.org

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 19

Company: Dyson Overseas Distribution Limited

Website: www.dyson.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 20

Company: Novartis - ONCOLOGY

Website: www.novartis.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 21

Company: Cisco

Website: www.cisco.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 22

Company: Dow Chemical Company

Website: www.dow.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 23

Company: Hilton

Website: www.hilton.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 24

Company: MSD Pharmaceuticals

Website: www.msd.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 25

Company: AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH

Website: www.abbvie.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 26

Company: FCM Travel Solutions UAE

Website: www.fcmtravel.com/en-ae

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 27

Company: Teleperformance

Website: www.teleperformance.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 28

Company: Pizza Express

Website: www.pizzaexpress.ae; www.pizzaexpress.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 29

Company: DHL

Website: www.dhl.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 30

Company: Shifts Electronics

Website: www.shift.ae

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 31

Company: AlMawaddah Society

Website: almawaddah.org.sa

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 32

Company: Bacardi

Website: www.bacardi.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 33

Company: General Department of Environmental Health

Website: www.alriyadh.gov.sa

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 34

Company: Fischer FZE

Website: www.fischer.ae

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 35

Company: Global Hotel Alliance

Website: www.globalhotelalliance.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 36

Company: FedEx Express

Website: www.fedex.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 37

Company: SMSA Express

Website: smsaexpress.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 38

Company: Ingenia Polymers

Website: www.ingeniapolymers.com

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 39

Company: SAP Mena LLC

Website: www.sap.com/mena

In pictures: Westford University College named 2020 Best Workplace for Women

Rank: 40

Company: Havelock One

Website: www.havelockone.com

Read next

In pictures: UAE Team Emirates rider wins Tour de France

In pictures: UAE, Bahrain establishes ties with Israel in Trump-brokered deal

In pictures: Apple unveils new watches, iPads and Apple One subscription bundle