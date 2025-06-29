Qatar-Saudi trade surges 65% in 2024 to reach $1.35bn

Trade between Qatar and Saudi Arabia rose sharply in 2024, with volume increasing by 65 per cent year-on-year to reach QR 4.9bn ($1.35bn), up from QR 2.97bn ($818m) in 2023, according to Qatar Chamber.

The announcement was made by Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice President of Qatar Chamber, during a meeting in Doha with a high-level delegation from the Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce, led by Chairman Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Al Afaleq.

The meeting focused on strengthening private sector cooperation between the two countries, particularly targeting joint ventures and investment opportunities in the Al-Ahsa region.

Qatar-Saudi trade

Al Athba emphasised the importance of expanding partnerships between Qatari and Saudi businesses to support sustainable economic development aligned with the National Vision 2030 of both nations.

He also highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to fostering closer economic ties under the leadership of both countries.

Chairman Al Afaleq echoed this sentiment, praising the deep-rooted fraternal ties and encouraging collaborative efforts between the two business communities to drive regional economic integration.

He extended an invitation to Qatari investors to visit Al-Ahsa and explore the investment potential of the Al-Ahsa Oasis, one of the largest natural oases in the world.

The session included a presentation on Qatar’s investment environment and concluded with bilateral meetings between Qatari and Saudi business leaders to explore future trade alliances and cooperative opportunities.