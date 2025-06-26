UAE and China deepen $100bn trade ties

The UAE and China are looking to develop $100bn trade ties and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group CEO of ADNOC, has completed a high-level working visit to China, strengthening bilateral relations and deepening economic cooperation across energy, renewables, and industry.

China is the UAE’s largest global trading partner, with bilateral trade surpassing $100bn in 2024 — a 7 per cent annual increase driven largely by an 18 per cent rise in imports.

UAE-China trade

In Q1 2025 alone, non-oil trade surged 18 per cent year-on-year, fuelled by:

32.5 per cent growth in exports

20.2 per cent increase in re-exports

12.7 per cent rise in imports

During his visit, Dr. Al Jaber met with senior Chinese government leaders, including Lan Fo’an, China’s Minister of Finance; Liu Jianchao, Head of the CPC’s International Department; and Zou Jiayi, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The meetings focused on enhancing the UAE–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and launching new joint initiatives that support sustainable economic growth and industrial development.

Dr. Al Jaber also held talks with the heads of major Chinese corporations, including:

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

ZhenHua Oil

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

China Investment Corporation (CIC)

Wanhua (chemicals)

Envision (renewables and smart energy)

China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC)

POWERCHINA International

These discussions addressed opportunities for collaboration in oil and gas, LNG, refining, petrochemicals, renewables, and strategic infrastructure, while also exploring industrial investment, localisation, and clean energy transitions.

Dr. Al Jaber reiterated the UAE’s goal to empower national companies and encourage stronger public-private partnerships between the two nations.