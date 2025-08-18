Egypt eyes doubling public free zones to 16 as GAFI targets $140bn exports by 2030

Egypt plans to expand its public free zones to help deliver a $140 billion export target by 2030, with its investment authority saying it could nearly double the number of such hubs to 16.

The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) said on Sunday it is preparing to establish four new public free zones after receiving approval from the Ministerial Group for Industrial Development. The new projects will be located in 10th of Ramadan, New October, New Borg El-Arab and New Alamein.

Occupancy across Egypt’s nine existing public free zones has reached 95 per cent, prompting the need for additional capacity, GAFI said.

Export-oriented production

GAFI Chief Executive Hossam Heiba said the new zones will be “entirely export-oriented” in order to support the government’s long-term trade goals.

“The objective is to achieve $140 billion in exports by 2030, avoid competing with domestic investment entities in the local market, uphold fair investment principles, maximise the benefits of incentive policies, focus on green transformation and environmental compliance, and ensure the success of strategies targeting foreign markets with Egyptian products,” Heiba said.

Heiba added that GAFI is working with the New Urban Communities Authority to speed up infrastructure development so the new zones can begin operations by the end of 2026.

Heiba also said discussions are underway to establish three more public free zones beyond the four already approved. If implemented, the plan would raise the number of zones to 16.

“The decision to activate additional public free zones comes following the success of this system in achieving sustainable growth in Egyptian exports,” he said.

Investor committee

At Sunday’s meeting, GAFI and investors also agreed to form a working group made up of representatives from all industrial sectors. The group will propose mechanisms for the operation of public free zones and recommend steps to meet the government’s export targets, the authority said.

The meeting was attended by investors from existing zones and followed the approval of the expansion plan by the ministerial group, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel El-Wazir.

‘Investment for Export’ strategy

The free zone expansion is aligned with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s “Investment for Export” plan, which seeks to direct more industrial investment toward international markets.

GAFI said the export-only focus will ensure that production in new zones complements local industry rather than competing with it, while maximising foreign currency earnings and encouraging compliance with environmental standards.

Egypt’s free zones offer investors exemptions and incentives aimed at attracting foreign capital and boosting trade flows. GAFI said the system’s performance so far – with near full occupancy of existing sites – demonstrates strong demand for export-focused industrial platforms.