Bluewaters leads Dubai apartment sales at AED 3.8mn as villas anchor suburban demand

Apartment sales on Bluewaters Island averaged AED 3.8 million ($1.03 million) in August, the highest across Dubai communities , while villa transactions in Arabian Ranches continued to anchor suburban demand, according to Property Finder’s latest community insights.

The data, which tracks rental and sales trends across the emirate, showed a sharp contrast between luxury apartment enclaves and villa-driven neighbourhoods as buyers and tenants navigate rising costs and shifting housing preferences.

Prime apartments at premium, villas dominate suburban demand

Bluewaters, dominated by apartments, recorded the city’s highest average one-bedroom sale price at AED 3.8 million, while DIFC followed at AED 2.75 million and Deira at AED 1.99 million. Business Bay, another key apartment hub, reported average one-bedroom sale prices of AED 1.7 million.

On the rental side, Bluewaters also topped the charts, with an average annual rent of AED 290,000 for a one-bedroom flat. DIFC came next at AED 145,000, followed by Business Bay at AED 105,000. Deira remained one of the more affordable central districts, with one-bedroom rents averaging AED 65,000.

Arabian Ranches, where 89 per cent of homes are villas, registered an average sale price of AED 3.6 million for a two-bedroom property, alongside annual rents of AED 180,000. The community posted one of the highest resident satisfaction ratings at 4.2 out of 5.

Villa-led neighbourhoods such as Arabian Ranches continue to attract family buyers seeking larger homes, even as apartment districts post record valuations.

Mid-market dynamics

In contrast, Deira maintained its role as a mid-market area, with sale prices for one-bedroom units averaging just under AED 2 million and rentals at AED 65,000. Business Bay reflected its appeal to young professionals, with mostly apartment stock averaging AED 1.7 million for sales and AED 105,000 in annual rents.

Property Finder’s report noted that residential patterns were not uniform: while some districts such as Bluewaters command premiums in both sales and rents, others such as Deira remain relatively affordable despite central locations.

The insights underscored diverging behaviour between buyers and renters. Tenants are increasingly drawn to central apartment hubs with access to business and lifestyle amenities, while buyers – particularly families – are favouring villa communities on the city’s outskirts.

DIFC, with mostly apartments, recorded one-bedroom rentals averaging AED 145,000 and sales at AED 2.75 million, highlighting its continued positioning as a high-demand financial hub.

Dubai’s property market has seen sustained growth this year, supported by population inflows, high rental yields and international investor demand. The Property Finder data shows how this growth is translating unevenly across districts, with luxury enclaves experiencing sharp price increases while established residential areas maintain more moderate levels.