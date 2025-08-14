Dubai economy grows 4% to $32.6bn in Q1 2025 as health, property and finance surge

Dubai’s economy expanded to AED119.7bn ($32.6bn) in the first quarter of 2025, up 4 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring the emirate’s economic resilience and sectoral diversity.

According to data from the emirate’s Data and Statistics Establishment, the surge was fuelled by standout performances across multiple industries.

Human health and social work posted the fastest growth in Q1, rising 26 per cent year-on-year to AED1.9bn ($517m), driven by rising demand for healthcare services.

Dubai GDP growth

The booming real estate sector grew 7.8 per cent to AED9bn ($2.45bn), maintaining its role as a key economic pillar, while financial and insurance activities rose 5.9 per cent to AED16bn ($4.36bn).

Other notable contributors included:

Wholesale and retail trade: AED27.5bn ($7.49bn), up 4.5 per cent, accounting for 23 per cent of GDP.

AED27.5bn ($7.49bn), up 4.5 per cent, accounting for 23 per cent of GDP. Transport and storage: AED15.7bn ($4.28bn), up 2 per cent, with air transport the largest sub-sector.

AED15.7bn ($4.28bn), up 2 per cent, with air transport the largest sub-sector. Accommodation and food services: AED4.9bn ($1.33bn), up 3.4 per cent.

AED4.9bn ($1.33bn), up 3.4 per cent. Information and communications: AED5.3bn ($1.45bn), up 3.2 per cent.

AED5.3bn ($1.45bn), up 3.2 per cent. Manufacturing: AED8.7bn ($2.37bn), up 3.3 per cent.

Hadi Badri, CEO of Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Guided by the city’s visionary leadership and powered by strong public-private collaboration, Dubai’s performance through 2024 and into the first quarter of 2025 reflects our continued momentum towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

“As we look to accelerate further growth, our focus remains on implementing strategic initiatives and building both local and international partnerships, in turn unlocking new opportunities, enabling innovation, and turning ideas and plans into scalable, commercial successes.”

According to data from the Land Department, the first half of 2025 saw the completion of 24 real estate projects valued at AED 4.5 billion. Image: Shutterstock

In 2024, Dubai’s GDP rose 5.8 per cent at current prices to AED541bn ($147.4bn), with constant-price growth of 3.2 per cent to AED443bn ($120.5bn), driven largely by trade, property, finance, transport and industry.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said: “In an era defined by data and AI, reliable statistics are indispensable for understanding current trends and anticipating future developments.

“The Q1 2025 results reflect Dubai’s economic progress, enabling policymakers, researchers, and businesses to make well-informed decisions.

“As part of our mission at Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, we remain focused on fostering integration with relevant entities to ensure that data serves stakeholders across all levels — supporting the overarching goals of the government and the forward-looking vision of our leadership.”