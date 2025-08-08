Sharjah Ruler issues decree to establish the Sharjah Hospitality Group

An Emiri decree by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi , Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will establish the Sharjah Hospitality Group, an independent government entity affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council, which will have the responsibility of developing public policies for hospitality services in the emirate.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi will preside over the institution. In accordance with the Decree, the Chairperson will decide the appointment of those deemed suitable to assist in managing the Group and overseeing its affiliated entities.

The institution, to be officially known in English as ‘Sharjah Hospitality Group’ will have its headquarters in Sharjah. The Chairperson will have the authority of establishing branches or offices in other cities and regions of the Emirate.

The Group will develop public policies for hospitality services in Sharjah. It will also set strategic plans and standards for the Group’s activities and those of its affiliated entities. It will oversee the management and operation of its facilities and establishments in line with the best professional practices.

The Group will implement programmes, initiatives, and projects related to hospitality and wellbeing and will organise contracting procedures and enhance partnerships with public and private sector, both within and outside the Emirate. It will also monitor performance levels and ensure the quality of services provided through periodic evaluation tools and by implementing mechanisms for oversight and continuous improvement.

According to the Decree, the Group will supervise and operate the Sharjah Ladies Club and its branches, as well as Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. It may also include any other projects, establishments, or entities related to hospitality, wellbeing, or hospitality services that are added to the Group by a decision from the Chairperson.

The financial resources will consist of government allocations, revenues generated from the activities of affiliated entities, and income derived from the investment of the Group’s funds. Additional sources may include sponsorships and partnerships.