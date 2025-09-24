UAE–US trade hits $38bn as Minister pushes deeper economic ties

UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi has underscored the strength of UAE–US economic ties during meetings with senior business leaders in New York.

Non-oil trade between the two nations reached $38bn in 2024, marking 44.5 per cent growth over five years, with $19.3bn recorded in the first half of 2025.

Discussions also highlighted landmark Emirati investments in US clean energy and aluminium production.

UAE-US trade

Al Zeyoudi participated in high-level engagements with US business leaders and policymakers during a UAE–US Business Council roundtable and a US Chamber of Commerce session in New York.

The discussions, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment partnerships.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised the strong potential to expand economic ties through enhanced collaboration in key sectors of mutual interest.

He noted that the United States is the UAE’s sixth-largest global trading partner, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching $38bn in 2024. This represents a 44.5 per cent increase over the past five years.

The positive trajectory has continued into 2025, with the first half of the year recording $19.3bn in non-oil trade.

Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE and the US are enduring partners, driven by the same pursuit of innovation, development and economic growth. There remain many opportunities to further strengthen our economic ties in order to achieve mutual benefit.

“Together, we can unlock new avenues for innovation, create jobs, and lead global efforts to develop and expand new fields that are pivotal to the global economy. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the United States to develop the technologies of the future, driving global prosperity and sustainability.”

At the UAE–US Business Council meeting, Al Zeyoudi highlighted active collaborations demonstrating the depth of the partnership.

In the clean energy sector, ADQ and Energy Capital Partners have established a $25bn joint venture to invest in US energy production.

In addition, Emirates Global Aluminium is investing $4bn to construct the first new aluminium smelter in the US in 45 years. The project will create thousands of jobs and strengthen US production of semiconductors and electric vehicles.

At the US Chamber of Commerce roundtable, Al Zeyoudi reaffirmed the growth potential of UAE–US ties and worked to deepen engagement between the two economies.

The meetings included prominent US public sector officials, reflecting a shared commitment to collaboration.

The discussions laid the foundation for advancing trade relations while promoting mutual growth and technological innovation, strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US.