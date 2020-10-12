We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 12 Oct 2020 09:09 AM

What's inside the Monaco Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

With one year to go before the opening, the external structure of the Monaco Pavilion is almost completed

The Principality of Monaco has chosen to present the many facets of its national identity inspired by the Rock, in the Opportunity district of the Expo site. All images courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai 

The interior scenography and the various elements making up the stations to be visited will be delivered and installed from June, as will the wastewater treatment system and the air compressor 

All of the solar panels that make up the Rock and the cutting of the atypically shaped windows are being finalised. They will be connected to the city of Dubai's grid at the beginning of December, thus starting the process of self-supplying the Pavilion with energy until the opening and throughout the duration of the event

The Monaco Pavilion will be keen to demonstrate its efforts in the field of the environment and ecology, as well as its savoir-faire in education, construction and science

This unprecedented edition, which is expected to welcome more than 190 countries and 25 million visitors, promises to once again bring together a world recovering from this pandemic around a common goal: Connecting minds, creating the future.  

