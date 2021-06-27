By ITP

Top six hottest areas for property crowdfunding in Dubai

SmartCrowd, the DFSA-regulated property investment platform, has revealed the top six areas investors are most interested in for crowdfunding in Dubai. It follows a recent poll of 100 potential investors conducted by SmartCrowd, which showed that 50% believe the Dubai property market has already ‘bottomed out’.

1. Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Topping the list is Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), which is the most popular crowdfunding investor destination in Dubai (based on historical interest on SmartCrowd). Located between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Al Khail Road (E44), JV

2. Dubai Marina

With its waterfront location, Dubai Marina boasts a thriving community amidst skyscrapers, hotels, leisure and shopping destinations. Dubai Marina ranks second in terms of popularity, nearing the top for crowdfunding property investment.

3. Dubai Production City (IMPZ)

Third on the list is Dubai Production City. Developed by Tecom Group, the area has a mix of high-rise apartment complexes with tennis courts and swimming pools, while also being well-connected to most major areas of the city.

4. Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Crowdfunding has been a popular play for real estate investors in JLT. The mixed-use community comprises a range of lakes, neighbourhood green spaces, offices, residential towers and a wide array of dining options. This pedestrian-friendly community is highly sought-after.

5. Dubai Silicon Oasis

New crowdfunding investment properties are currently available in Dubai Silicon Oasis right now. As one of the most affordable communities in Dubai, there has been a huge surge of people moving there to take advantage of the convenient family amenities and sports facilities.

6. Dubai South

Another area to consider for crowdfunding is Dubai South. This area has only recently become available on crowdfunding platforms, but the most recent property in the area sold out in under a week. The proximity to the Expo 2020 site and Al Maktoum International Airport, sets it up for potential demand.

The top six Dubai areas are based on the most popular investment locations that people have chosen to invest in via crowdfunding.

