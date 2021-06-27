The top six Dubai areas are based on the most popular investment locations that people have chosen to invest in via crowdfunding.
By ITP
Top six hottest areas for property crowdfunding in Dubai
SmartCrowd, the DFSA-regulated property investment platform, has revealed the top six areas investors are most interested in for crowdfunding in Dubai. It follows a recent poll of 100 potential investors conducted by SmartCrowd, which showed that 50% believe the Dubai property market has already ‘bottomed out’.
