THE One takes top spot as UAE’s best place to work

Made-in-the-UAE retail company, THE One, has been recognised as the best place to work in the country.

The accolade was announced by Great Place to Work® – a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognises the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide.

In its annual listing for the UAE, which recognised the top 45 companies with outstanding workplace cultures, THE One, which has featured in every UAE Best Workplaces™ list since it was first launched in 2011, climbed from fourth place the previous year to take the top spot.

A statement said: “Year after year they make sure to raise the bar by adopting the best practices in the market and this year was no different. Amongst the ongoing struggles of the pandemic, they stood by their people and are continuously overcoming one of the most turbulent periods the region has ever come across.”

Logistics giant DHL was ranked second and leading luxury retail outfit Chalhoub Group was third.

Fourth place was Five Hotels, moving up 18 spots from last year, followed by Hilton, which moved down two places to take fifth position.

Ranking from 6th to 10th place on the list were Dubai Police, Century Financial, Splash, Dubai Police Academy and Aldar Properties, respectively.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: “Ultimately, protecting businesses also meant protecting employees, and protecting employees was not an easy task during a pandemic. Our heroes, however, boldly stood by their employees and provided them with the needed mental, physical and financial support.”

60 percent of a company’s score is based on the confidential feedback of their employees while the remaining score is attained from an audit of management and HR practices – a reflection of the company’s solutions to specific criteria.

This year, the audit was strictly built around the bold acts of leadership the organisations have undertaken in response to the Covid-19 crisis, and the ways the pandemic has impacted their people, business and the community.

Employees were asked about their physical, emotional and financial health which mirrored some of the tough choices’ leaders had chosen to take during this unsettling period of time.

Mougharbel added: “Despite the challenges we are currently facing, we are proud to witness continuous growth in employee culture awareness among leaders in the UAE and the Middle East in general.

“Our Best Workplaces™ for this year have persevered through this time of unprecedented upheaval and we are here to celebrate them; we are not celebrating companies; we are celebrating heroes.”