Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 2 connects to UAE grid

Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has been connected to the UAE grid.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced on Tuesday that following the start-up of the unit in late August, its operations and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), has “safely and successfully” connected to the grid.

The unit is preparing to add a further 1,400MW of clean electricity capacity to the UAE grid, with the first megawatts of emissions-free electricity now being dispatched to businesses, schools and homes.

The milestone takes ENEC and its subsidiaries another step closer to the half-way mark of its goal to supply up to a quarter of the country’s electricity needs 24/7, while driving reductions in carbon emissions – the leading cause of climate change.

The Barakah Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, is one of the largest nuclear energy plants in the world, with four APR-1400 units.

Construction of the plant began in 2012 and has progressed steadily ever since. Unit 1 is now producing thousands of megawatts of clean electricity around the clock, while Units 3 and 4 are in the final stages of commissioning at 95 percent and 91 percent complete respectively.

The development of the Barakah Plant as a whole is now more than 96 percent complete. When fully operational, the plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of free carbon electricity for more than 60 years to come.