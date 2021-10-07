GITEX 2021: Fortinet to demo security innovations aimed at future-proofing digital transformation

Fortinet has announced its participation at the upcoming GITEX Technology Week, where it will showcase the Fortinet Security Fabric, an integrated platform designed to span the extended network while providing consistent security and performance across all edges.

At GITEX, Fortinet will demonstrate the capabilities of FortiXDR, a cloud-native, cross-product detection and response solution and the Fortinet Adaptive Cloud Security Solutions, which makes it possible to address cloud security at the platform, application, and network levels all under one umbrella. Additionally, the company will also shed light on the importance of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), a cloud-delivered service that combines network and security functions with WAN capabilities to address the need for dynamic security in today’s hybrid environments.

ITP.net caught up with Alain Penel, Regional Vice President – Middle East, Fortinet, to discuss how the company’s differentiated vision enables customers to future-proof their digital transformation investments, enabling them to secure their remote workforce anytime and anywhere.

In an increasingly digitalised and hybrid world, why should organisations bolster their security investments?

The strain on security teams was exacerbated during the massive work-from-home shift that forced most employees to essentially operate as a branch of one. Due to increased network complexity, the need for remote connections to critical corporate resources, and the introduction of both work and personal devices on unsecured home networks have rendered VPNs insufficient to securely support all the connectivity needs of remote and hybrid workforces.

To address these challenges, IT teams must move toward a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity. With Zero Trust, no devices are allowed to connect to corporate resources freely. Instead, any user or device requesting access must provide validated credentials. Implementing Zero Trust requires solutions such as network access control (NAC), endpoint protection, and secure access service edge (SASE) working in concert with a broad, integrated, and automated security framework designed to span the network from the home office, branch office, campus, and data centre to multiple public clouds.

With remote work likely here to stay even as offices open up around the world, and with network complexity ever on the rise, organisations should carefully review the solutions and best practices needed to continue a seamless transition, enabling the hybrid workforce to securely embrace the future of work.

What have been the biggest trends that impacted the cybersecurity space over the last few months?

Threat intelligence demonstrates a significant increase in the volume and sophistication of attacks targeting individuals, organisations, and increasingly critical infrastructure. The expanding attack surface of hybrid workers and learners, in and out of the traditional network, continues to be a target. FortiGuard Labs data shows average weekly ransomware activity in June 2021 was more than tenfold higher than levels from one year ago. This demonstrates a consistent and overall steady increase over a year period. Ransomware remains a clear and present danger for all organisations regardless of industry or size. Organisations need to take a proactive approach with real-time endpoint protection, detection, and automated response solutions to secure environments along with a zero-trust access approach, network segmentation, and encryption.

One other major trend that continues to impact organisations is the lack of trained cybersecurity professionals. Fortinet’s NSE Training Institute helps equip the cybersecurity workforce with the training and certifications needed to remain ahead of cybercriminals and support digital innovation initiatives for their organisations.

How is your company enabling regional organisations to embrace a bold digital future?

Fortinet has always been focused on strengthening its position through innovative thinking and strong solutions that help solve enterprises’ most pressing network and cyber security issues. Digital transformation has changed networks so thoroughly and so rapidly that traditional security tools can no longer provide the consistent security they required.

A security fabric approach goes beyond traditional security models. Instead of adopting point solutions that can lead to security gaps, a security fabric approach uses open standards and protocols to integrate all security activities into a single platform. With all security routed to the same platform, organisations can more rapidly detect, investigate, and respond to threats. Additionally, if a security fabric approach leverages machine learning (ML), the system can become a self-healing security and networking system that protects devices, data, and applications across on-premises data centres and cloud services.

Why are tech shows such as GITEX important despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

We are expecting GITEX technology Week to serve as a platform for companies to encourage organisations to look at their technology investments from a new perspective; one that will ensure and improve their businesses’ overall security posture and boost businesses continuity. We are expecting GITEX to give visitors and exhibitors the opportunity to explore and showcase the best technologies that will fuel the future of business. Events like this help to gather people who want to share their knowledge and help to push the global digital transformation agenda ahead.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net