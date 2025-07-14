Wizz Air to exit Abu Dhabi by September 2025: Refunds and final UAE flight dates revealed

Wizz Air has announced it will suspend operations in Abu Dhabi as it refocuses business away from the UAE.

The low-cost carrier said it will strategically look to European markets, following a review of market dynamics.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will suspend all flights from September 1.

A statement from Wizz Air said: “Wizz Air Holdings PLC today announces a strategic realignment that reinforces the Company’s core strength and focus in Central and Eastern Europe and select Western European markets.

“This decision follows a comprehensive reassessment of market dynamics, operational challenges, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

“As a result of the suspension of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations as part of this strategic realignment, Wizz Air will suspend all locally based flight operations effective September 1, 2025 and intends to exit from the joint venture going forward and will focus on its core markets.

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has faced increasing operational challenges over the past year, including:

• Engine reliability constraints, particularly in hot and harsh environments, which have impacted aircraft availability and operational efficiency

• Geopolitical volatility, which has led to repeated airspace closures and operational disruptions across the region, as well as wreaking consumer demand

• Regulatory barriers, which have limited the Company’s ability to access and scale in key markets

“These factors have significantly impacted the viability of Wizz Air’s ultra-low-cost model in the region and its ability to deliver profitability in line with its core European operations.

“Wizz Air will intensify its focus on its core Central and Eastern European markets, as well as select Western European countries such as Austria, Italy and the UK.

“This strategic realignment to core markets will enable the Company to redeploy resources to regions with greater long-term potential for sustainable growth and profitability.

“Wizz Air remains committed to delivering affordable, efficient, and sustainable air travel, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and focus on shareholder value creation”.

József Váradi, CEO of the low-cost carrier, said: “We have had a tremendous journey in the Middle East and are proud of what we have built. I thank our highly dedicated employees for their relentless efforts and commitment for developing the WIZZ brand in new and dynamic markets.

“However, the operating environment has changed significantly. Supply chain constraints, geopolitical instability, and limited market access have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our original ambitions.

“While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one given the circumstances. We continue to focus on our core markets and on initiatives that enhance Wizz Air’s customer proposition and build shareholder value.”

The airline’s passengers with existing bookings beyond August 31, 2025 will be contacted directly via email with options for refunds or alternative travel arrangements it said.

Customers who booked their flights through third-party providers are now advised to contact their respective agents for further information.