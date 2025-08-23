UAE tourism hits $70bn as AI and smart tech transform hospitality

The UAE is reinforcing its position as a global tourism hub by accelerating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions across the hospitality sector, while the industry’s economic contribution continues to climb.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the UAE’s tourism and travel sector contributed AED257.3bn ($70bn) to the national economy in 2024, accounting for 13 per cent of GDP.

International tourist spending is forecast to grow 5.2 per cent this year to AED228.5bn ($62.2bn), while domestic spending is expected to rise 4.3 per cent to AED60bn ($16.3bn).

UAE tourism sector turns to AI

Industry experts say the UAE’s adoption of smart technologies—ranging from mobile check-in and AI-driven personalisation to cloud platforms and real-time data insights—is transforming how visitors experience the country.

These advances also support environmental goals by reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions, and enabling precise carbon footprint measurement.

Qutaiba Al Ali, founder and CEO of The Digital Hotelier, noted that the UAE was among the first nations to establish advanced frameworks for holiday homes and mandate smart entry systems, ensuring guest safety and enhancing sustainability.

He said, adopting technology is not merely a step to keep pace with global development, but a practical means to enhance the guest experience and support the country’s direction toward green tourism.

The shift is already visible on the ground, with more than 150 hotels receiving the “Sustainable Tourism” label thanks to their use of digital systems in energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Stacey Samuel, Corporate Director of Technology at Ishraq Hospitality, added that AI, contactless services, and cloud platforms are now central to hospitality.

“Successful hotels are those that unify data, operations, and staff around a clear digital vision,” he said, praising Dubai’s investment in 5G networks and paperless government services as enablers of secure, seamless data exchange.

Global organisations echo this view. The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) said evolving travel patterns and consumer expectations are driving demand for innovative, tech-enabled solutions, with AI seen as a catalyst for change in how destinations are managed.

Meanwhile, academic research from Spain’s University of Málaga highlights AI as a strategic tool for smart destinations—boosting service quality, improving resource use, stimulating investment, and personalising tourist offerings in real time.