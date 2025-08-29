UAE holiday, petrol price changes, tax update, Saudi property reforms, new Kuwait laws – 10 things you missed this week

UAE residents can look forward to a long weekend, fuel price changes and a significant tax update, as Dubai and the wider Gulf roll out headline reforms.

Dubai is cementing its lead in luxury branded homes, opening new schools and easing airport traffic for millions of travellers. Saudi Arabia is reshaping its property market with landmark ownership changes, while Kuwait accelerates private sector hiring. Meanwhile, investors are eyeing Dubai’s $100m dining fund, set to take global hospitality brands from Mayfair to Bali.

Catch up on 10 of the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE announces private sector holiday, 3-day weekend

The UAE has announced a private sector holiday to park the occasion of Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Friday, September 5, 2025 is a paid public holiday for private sector employees. The MoHRE extended its warm congratulations and best wishes to the country’s leadership, citizens, and residents.

The news follows the announcement of a public sector holiday on the same day. The public sector announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Tuesday.

UAE petrol prices to change for September 2025

The UAE is set to announce petrol prices for September 2025 later this week.

Petrol prices fell slightly last month, following a period of stable prices in recent months.

Despite the current stability, it is currently significantly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

Dubai warns firms over villa construction costs

Dubai Municipality announced that it has issued warnings to a number of engineering consultancy offices after detecting professional practices involving exaggerated structural designs for citizens’ villas.

The violations were found to contravene the Dubai Building Code, resulting in unnecessary increases in construction costs without any proven engineering need. This step reflects the Municipality’s commitment to regulating the construction sector and ensuring compliance with approved standards.

The move follows earlier circulars sent to all consultancy offices in the emirate mandating strict adherence to the Dubai Building Code and approved engineering requirements.

UAE announces significant tax update

The UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the UAE’s Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) on its Central Record of Legislation with Transitional Qualified Status.

The Ministry said the OECD’s recognition cements the country’s position as a leading global hub for international business and investment, while supporting its sustainable development agenda.

Under the qualified status, the UAE’s DMTT ensures that multinational enterprise (MNE) groups are not subject to foreign taxes on profits, as other jurisdictions will recognise the UAE’s top-up tax liability. This reduces the risk of complex and costly multilateral audit challenges and disputes.

New Jumeirah Emirates Towers branded real estate project in Dubai will have 754 homes and iconic design

Dubai to deliver 140 branded residence projects by 2031, leading global market

Dubai is at the heart of a global branded residence booms and has firmly positioned itself as the world’s leader in branded living.

Branded residences have surged 160 per cent worldwide over the past decade, underscoring the appeal of homes that combine prestige, security, and five-star services.

According to the PRIME by Betterhomes report – Branded Residences: Dubai vs The World – by 2030 there will be around 1,400 branded residence developments globally, with the MENA region accounting for 25 per cent. Dubai alone is on track to deliver more than 140 projects by 2031, cementing its role as the epicentre of this movement.

The early fundraising reflects confidence in Dubai’s luxury dining boom and the city’s growing role as an exporter of hospitality concepts. Image: Bagatelle

Dubai fund FHV bets on $100 million push as global wealth migration fuels high-end dining boom

Fern Hospitality Ventures said on Monday it is launching a $100 million fund aimed at taking dining and leisure brands from Mayfair to Bali onto the global stage, betting that demand for high-end restaurants and experiential concepts will continue to grow.

The UAE-based investment platform, co-led by hospitality entrepreneur Uday Singh and 20-something investor Akshat Tibrewala, secured $15 million in its first 24 hours. The vehicle, managed by Dalma Capital, targets annual returns of 20 per cent to 30 per cent, combining operating cashflows with long-term capital gains from underlying real estate.

“We’ve been consistent since 2015 in giving our investors at least 20 per cent returns,” Singh told Arabian Business in an interview, citing Bagatelle Dubai, which he helped launch.

It is widely recognised that a robust real estate market is fundamental to the economic development of any nation

Saudi real estate set for transformation with foreign ownership law in 2026

Saudi Arabia’s residential real estate market is showing signs of increasing maturity, with urban centres across the Kingdom posting sharp gains in rental rates and varied transactional activity, according to the latest JLL KSA Living Market Dynamics report for Q2 2025.

The findings point to a housing sector shaped by Vision 2030 urban development projects, population growth, economic diversification, and government-led home ownership initiatives.

Demand is also being driven by a growing preference for affordable apartment living and master-planned communities offering integrated lifestyles.

Kuwait Vision 2035 pushes Kuwaitisation with new laws and private sector incentives

Kuwait is intensifying efforts to integrate more nationals into private sector jobs as part of its Vision 2035 development plan, which seeks to diversify the economy, reduce reliance on the public sector, and create quality employment opportunities for Kuwaiti youth.

At the core of the plan is “Kuwaitisation”—ensuring national talent plays a leading role in private sector growth, while balancing market needs and national development goals.

Mohammad Al Muzaini, Director of Public Relations and Media at the Public Authority for Manpower, told sate-run news agency KUNA that the plan includes legislative measures to increase the proportion of Kuwaiti employees, alongside specialised training programmes and incentives for businesses.

Dubai adds 16 early childhood centres, six schools and three universities for 2025–26, expanding choice and reinforcing its global education hub status

Dubai to open 16 early childhood centres, six schools and three universities in 2025–26

Dubai’s private education sector is set for another year of strong growth, with 16 early childhood centres (ECCs), six new schools, and three international universities scheduled to open for the 2025–26 academic year.

Together, these institutions will add more than 11,700 new school seats and provide places for more than 2,400 children at early childhood centres, giving families more choice and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for high-quality education.

Among the new schools in the UAE are five following the UK curriculum:

GEMS School of Research and Innovation in Sports City

Victory Heights Primary School in City of Arabia

Dubai British School Mira

Dubai English Speaking School in Academic City

Al Fanar School in Nad Al Sheba

Dubai RTA awards contract to expand Terminal 1 bridge at DXB, boosting capacity by 33% to 5,600 vehicles per hour and easing passenger access

Dubai to improve airport traffic with expanded Terminal 1 bridge at DXB

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to widen and upgrade the bridge leading to Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport.

The expansion is designed to ease congestion, reduce journey times, and improve customer experience, as passenger numbers at Dubai International Airport surpassed 92m in 2024.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project involves widening the existing bridge from three to four lanes by constructing a new bridge using an innovative system of steel box girders integrated with a composite concrete slab.