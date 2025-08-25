Dubai to deliver 140 branded residence projects by 2031, leading global market

Dubai is at the heart of a global branded residence booms and has firmly positioned itself as the world’s leader in branded living.

Branded residences have surged 160 per cent worldwide over the past decade, underscoring the appeal of homes that combine prestige, security, and five-star services.

According to the PRIME by Betterhomes report – Branded Residences: Dubai vs The World – by 2030 there will be around 1,400 branded residence developments globally, with the MENA region accounting for 25 per cent.

Branded real estate in Dubai

Dubai alone is on track to deliver more than 140 projects by 2031, cementing its role as the epicentre of this movement.

Louis Harding, CEO at Betterhomes, said: “Dubai has embraced the evolution of branded living in a way no other city has. Globally, branded residences have grown 160 per cent in the past decade, and here in Dubai, we now lead the region with 61 completed projects and another 100 underway.

“This combination of scale and premium performance is why the city is setting a new standard for what branded residences represent worldwide.”

Dubai’s success stems from forward-thinking government policies, a welcoming business environment, and developers consistently pushing boundaries with world-class projects in prime locations.

Coupled with the UAE’s expanding population of high-net-worth individuals, the market benefits from strong rental yields, reliable capital appreciation, and often more competitive pricing than rival global hubs.

As a result, Dubai’s branded residences not only sell faster but also hold their value better, regularly outperforming non-branded properties in resale terms.

On average, branded residence real estate projects in Dubai achieve a 40 per cent premium compared with non-branded homes in the same area.

But the ongoing and growing appeal extends beyond brand names — buyers are drawn to trusted quality, elevated design, and globally recognised services.

The new Better Homes report highlights several factors driving international investor demand:

100 per cent foreign ownership

Zero income tax

Long-term Golden Visas for investors

This makes the city more affordable than Miami, more tax-friendly than London, and offering greater growth potential than Phuket.

Harding said: “Dubai’s leadership in branded residences reflects more than just impressive growth. It’s about the city’s unique ability to deliver both value for investors and an elevated lifestyle for residents.

“With branded homes achieving a 40 per cent premium, Dubai isn’t simply keeping up with global demand; it’s setting the pace for the future of luxury living.”

The emirate already has more than 50 completed branded residence projects, with many more in the pipeline. Transaction volumes and values are climbing steadily, reinforcing the city’s status as a global hub for luxury living and a branded residence hotspot.