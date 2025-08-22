Dubai luxury real estate boom: 9,800 millionaires to move in 2025 as record $116m villa sells

Dubai is cementing its status as one of the world’s premier luxury real estate hubs , with a surge of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) relocating to the city in record numbers.

According to a new report by Henley & Partners, the UAE is set to welcome 9,800 millionaires in 2025, positioning Dubai among the world’s top 20 wealth capitals.

The city now houses 81,200 millionaires, representing a 12 per cent year-on-year increase. Most wealthy investors are arriving from the UK, Europe, India, China, and Russia.

Luxury real estate in Dubai

Demand for premium property is intensifying. A Knight Frank–YouGov survey of 387 global HNWIs revealed that 68 per cent are keen to purchase real estate in Dubai, with Saudi and Indian investors leading the way.

Tara Khan, Sales Director at Kelt and Co. Realty, said: “The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in Dubai showcases a major movement of global wealth. This trend has increased the demand for prime properties, especially in the Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Marina.”

The UAE’s appeal lies in its investor-friendly policies, zero-tax environment, safety, and long-term residency options, alongside its strategic location connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The UAE real estate market delivered the strongest results among GCC peers. Image: Shutterstock

The numbers reflect this momentum. Dubai recorded 91,897 residential sales in H1 2025, a 21 per cent increase on H1 2024. Landmark transactions include:

The Marble Palace, Emirates Hills: AED425m ($116m)

AED425m ($116m) Beachfront villa, Palm Jumeirah: AED300m ($82m)

AED300m ($82m) Bulgari Lighthouse Penthouse, Jumeirah Bay: AED282m ($77m)

Such record-breaking sales are becoming increasingly common in areas like Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Bluewaters Island, and Dubai Marina. Prices in these neighbourhoods are expected to rise further, driven by demand, world-class infrastructure, and new bespoke villa launches from globally renowned architects.

Looking ahead, developments such as Palm Jebel Ali and the introduction of property tokenization are set to redefine the luxury market, broadening access to prime assets. Developers are also integrating smart home technology, advanced security, and exclusive amenities to meet the needs of the ultra-wealthy.

With momentum building into 2026, the emirate’s reputation as a global capital of luxury real estate looks stronger than ever.