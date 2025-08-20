Dubai real estate hits $17.3bn in July 2025 sales as off-plan demand soars; 10 top communities revealed

The Dubai real estate market continues its record-breaking momentum, with sales transactions in July 2025 reaching AED63.6bn ($17.3bn) — a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in value and a 24 per cent rise in transaction volume, according to new data from Property Finder.

The primary ready segment recorded 1,961 transactions worth AED12.2bn ($3.3bn), marking a 66 per cent increase in volume and a 56 per cent rise in value compared with July 2024, reflecting strong buyer confidence in completed developments.

At the same time, demand for off-plan projects continues to accelerate, offering home seekers and investors compelling opportunities in Dubai’s booming property market.

Prime Dubai real estate

Across the UAE, buyer interest in new developments has risen by an average of 32 per cent per quarter between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025.

While Dubai real estate dominates this demand, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah each account for 5 per cent.

Among the top 10 most in-demand communities, nine are in Dubai:

Dubailand

Dubai South

JVC

Dubai Investment Park

Deira

Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai Marina

Business Bay

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah the sole non-Dubai real estate entry.

Property Finder says its New Projects vertical is meeting this demand by offering the UAE’s most comprehensive and fully verified database of primary developments — with 28 per cent more projects than any other source.

Among the top-performing developments currently featured on Property Finder’s New Projects are:

Bahria Town in Dubai South

Grand Polo Club and Resort in Dubai Investment Park

Eden House in Dubai Hills

Verdana Residence in Dubai Investment Park

Rove Home Dubai Marina by IRTH

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “The surge in primary market demand underscores the importance of verified, accessible, and comprehensive information about new projects.

“With New Projects, we are setting the benchmark for transparency and choice, helping buyers, agents, and developers engage with off-plan real estate in ways that are more informed, more confident, and more successful.”

Defining the Dubai real estate primary market:

Primary ready: Completed properties sold for the first time by developers and licensed brokers

Primary off-plan: Properties sold before completion, often with attractive payment plans and early investment opportunities

New Projects includes both primary off-plan and primary ready developments, giving buyers and investors verified access to the full spectrum of opportunities in Dubai and across the UAE.



