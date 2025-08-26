Flynas expands Saudi–Kuwait flights to 10 weekly

Flynas has announced the resumption of direct flights between Jeddah and Kuwait as of November 1, 2025.

The decision is part of its growth and expansion strategy, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s national objectives in the aviation and tourism sectors.

From November 1, flynas will operate three weekly flights between Kuwait International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Flynas Jeddah-Kuwait flights

With the addition of this route, the airline’s total flights between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will rise to 10 weekly services, including one daily flight between Riyadh and Kuwait.

This expansion is in line with the airline’s growth plan, “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” and the National Civil Aviation Strategy, which aims to connect Saudi Arabia with 250 international destinations, accommodate 330m passengers, and welcome 150m tourists annually by 2030.

It also supports the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) by improving access to the Two Holy Mosques.

Flynas said the resumption of Jeddah–Kuwait flights will boost business and tourism travel between the two sister countries while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s objectives for tourism and aviation in line with Vision 2030.

As the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), flynas currently operates 139 routes to more than 70 destinations across 30 countries, with more than 2,000 weekly flights.