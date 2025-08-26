Snapchat study: Saudis rely on social media to shop

Saudis are turning to social media platforms such as Snapchat to simplify shopping decisions a new survey says.

Snapchat has unveiled research revealing how the path to purchase is being redefined across four key consumer categories in Saudi Arabia:

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Consumer Electronics

Retail Apparel

Travel

The findings highlight a major shift in consumer behaviour, with platforms like Snapchat powering discovery, inspiration, and decision-making in one place.

Whether ordering meals, buying new outfits, or upgrading tech, consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly turning to social platforms where AI, AR, and peer recommendations take them from interest to action faster than ever.

Snapchat in Saudi Arabia

Four forces driving the path to purchase

Social platforms spark discovery: 94 per cent of travellers said they first discover new destinations on social, while 93 per cent of QSR customers said seeing food online prompts them to place an order

94 per cent of travellers said they first discover new destinations on social, while 93 per cent of QSR customers said seeing food online prompts them to place an order Friends and family drive decisions: More than 90 per cent of consumers base purchasing decisions on input from people they know and trust

More than 90 per cent of consumers base purchasing decisions on input from people they know and trust AI and AR reduce friction: 87 per cent of apparel shoppers said AR helps with online decisions, and 89 per cent of electronics shoppers said “view in your room” features instill confidence before buying

87 per cent of apparel shoppers said AR helps with online decisions, and 89 per cent of electronics shoppers said “view in your room” features instill confidence before buying Creators influence action: 91 per cent of electronics shoppers said they trust influencer reviews over traditional sources, while 89 per cent of travellers said creators introduce them to new options they would not have found otherwise

In Saudi Arabia, 83 per cent of electronics shoppers and 79 per cent of QSR customers said they make purchases through social platforms like Snapchat.

Rasha ElGhoussaini, Head of Agency at Snap Inc. MENA, said: “At Snapchat, we’ve always stood by the fact that real connections and innovative technologies drive meaningful engagement. This partnership with Publicis Media and NRG reinforces that very belief, proving how platforms like ours are now central to how people in Saudi Arabia discover, decide and buy every day.”

The research underscores that the path to purchase is social-first, mobile-led, and powered by technology and trust.

For brands, this means new opportunities to appear at the moments when consumers are making decisions—through AR shopping, creator partnerships, or peer-to-peer sharing.

Joyce Hallak, Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Media Middle East, said: “As consumer behaviour continues to evolve at the intersection of technology and culture, it’s critical for brands to understand how and where decisions are being made.

“This research provides the industry with actionable insight into a path to purchase that is more social, more connected, and more immediate than before.”