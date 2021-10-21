New tourist attraction Ain Dubai officially opens

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council, on Thursday opened Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel.

The landmark project on Bluewaters Island is the latest addition to Dubai Holding’s diverse entertainment portfolio.

In a statement, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed emphasised Dubai’s continued commitment to developing the emirate’s offerings as a tourism and lifestyle destination.

The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have the capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once. One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

Ain Dubai’s key components were assembled using two of the world’s largest cranes, and the structure used 11,200 tonnes of steel in its construction, 33 percent more than the amount used to build the Eiffel Tower.

The opening of the attraction supports Dubai’s long-term vision to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub, the statement said.

The attraction joins Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio, which includes Dubai Parks and Resorts, Global Village, Coca-Cola Arena, Roxy Cinemas and waterparks.

On Bluewaters, Ain Dubai joins the world-renowned Madame Tussauds as well as the first Caesars Palace in the region.