Dubai real estate sector recorded $7bn of transactions last week, including $2.3bn in just one day

The Dubai real estate sector saw $7bn of transactions and 8,328 sales last week

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED25.88bn ($7bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED22.04bn ($6.7bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 8,328 sales transactions recorded between July 7 and July 11.

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

  • An apartment in Six Senses Residences The Palm in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED116m ($31.6m)
  • An apartment in The Alba Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED70m ($19m)
  • An apartment in Ava at Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED64.5m ($17.5m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.87bn ($781m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED966m ($264m).

