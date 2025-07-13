Dubai real estate sector recorded $7bn of transactions last week, including $2.3bn in just one day

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED25.88bn ($7bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED22.04bn ($6.7bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 8,328 sales transactions recorded between July 7 and July 11.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Six Senses Residences The Palm in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED116m ($31.6m)

An apartment in The Alba Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED70m ($19m)

An apartment in Ava at Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED64.5m ($17.5m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.87bn ($781m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED966m ($264m).