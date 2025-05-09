Success doesn’t just happen. It’s built – over decades of ambition, resilience, and relentless pursuit of a bigger vision. It requires a willingness to dream bigger, a capacity to overcome setbacks, and an unwavering commitment to creating lasting impact.

For years, Indian Aces has been the definitive platform to recognise the Indian community’s extraordinary influence across the Middle East. It’s a celebration of individuals who didn’t simply find success in the Gulf – they redefined what was possible, elevated industries, and forged lasting legacies. Their contributions have helped shape economies, transform industries, and bridge cultures between India and the Arab world.

As we prepare to launch Indian Aces 2025, we pause to reflect on the names that have graced past lists – legends who set the gold standard for leadership and achievement. Their stories are not just examples of personal triumph; they are integral chapters in the extraordinary story of the Gulf’s rise as a global economic powerhouse.

The titans of industry

Some names need no introduction. Leaders like Yusuffali M.A., PNC Menon, and Sunny Varkey have become synonymous with dedication, excellence, and success.

Yusuffali M.A., the force behind Lulu Group, didn’t just create a retail empire; he transformed consumer habits across the Gulf, bringing a world-class shopping experience to millions. His leadership embodies the essence of cross-border entrepreneurship, marrying Indian tenacity with Gulf ambition.

PNC Menon, meanwhile, pioneered a new era in luxury living with Sobha Realty, setting new standards for quality and craftsmanship not just in Dubai, but across the world. His story proves that perfection and persistence go hand-in-hand when building a brand that transcends borders.

And Sunny Varkey, through GEMS Education, didn’t merely build schools – he revolutionised the concept of education itself, providing opportunities for excellence to students from every corner of the globe. His work has impacted generations, shaping minds and futures far beyond classroom walls.

These men didn’t just build businesses. They built futures, communities, and dreams.

The next wave of pioneers

But Indian Aces has never only celebrated established icons. It has always shone a spotlight on the rising generation – dynamic leaders like Adeeb Ahamed, Shamsheer Vayalil, and Renuka Jagtiani who are redefining what leadership looks like today.

Adeeb Ahamed’s multi-sector empire, stretching from finance to hospitality to healthcare, illustrates the new model of entrepreneurship: diversified, resilient, and globally connected. His achievements show that success today demands agility and boldness across borders.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, founder of VPS Healthcare, built one of the region’s largest healthcare networks, demonstrating that purpose-driven leadership can achieve both commercial success and meaningful societal impact. His story is a testament to the power of vision combined with compassion.

Renuka Jagtiani took the head of Landmark Group and led it into a new era, modernising its operations, expanding its footprint, and reinforcing its reputation as a regional powerhouse in retail and hospitality. Her leadership is a masterclass in balancing legacy with innovation.

These pioneers embody the spirit of a new generation: fearless, inventive, and deeply committed to creating a better future.

The legacy builders

Across the Gulf, a deeper story of success has been written by leaders like Rizwan Sajan, Thumbay Moideen, Ramesh Ramakrishnan, and Firoz Merchant. Their achievements span across diverse sectors – real estate, education, logistics, retail – but they share a common thread: resilience, foresight, and an enduring commitment to excellence.

Rizwan Sajan’s real estate ventures have shaped city skylines, while Thumbay Moideen’s contributions to education and healthcare have built bridges across communities. Ramesh Ramakrishnan has steered logistics and trade into the modern era, and Firoz Merchant has created value not just through business, but through philanthropy.

What binds them together is not just their business acumen – it’s their role as custodians of a greater legacy: building stronger, more connected societies.

A new era: 25 names per category

In 2025, Indian Aces will evolve even further, honouring 100 extraordinary individuals across four distinct categories: Icons, New Mavericks, Change Makers, and Family Dynasties. Each category will spotlight 25 leaders who have reshaped industries, driven innovation, empowered communities, and carried forward the proud legacy of Indian enterprise in the Middle East.

This approach is not just about breadth. It’s about depth – capturing the richness of achievement across generations, sectors, and geographies. Whether you are a builder of institutions, a disruptor of norms, a champion of communities, or a guardian of family heritage, Indian Aces 2025 will honour your contribution.

Each category is a celebration in itself. Each name a testament to what’s possible when ambition meets opportunity, and leadership meets purpose.

Nominations for Indian Aces 2025 are officially open. Entries close on May 19. Don’t miss your opportunity to make history.

History does not merely remember those who made it to the top. It honours those who helped shape a future for others.

Ensure your story is part of that legacy.

Indian Aces 2025 launches across Arabian Business’ digital platforms on 23 June 2025, with the print edition to follow on July 1.