Arabian Business announces Indian Aces 2025 – nominations now open

When it comes to building nations, fuelling industries, and shaping economies, it goes without saying that the Indian communities have contributed greatly to the Middle East’s success. From billion-dollar conglomerates to game-changing start-ups, Indian entrepreneurs, professionals, and families have spent decades rewriting the rules of success across the Gulf.

Now, Arabian Business is taking this celebration to the next level.

Launching on 23 June 2025, Indian Aces 2025 will mark a new era for one of the region’s most prestigious rankings – backed by a sharper methodology, broader reach, and a brand-new structure designed to showcase the success stories of those that have made their mark on the region.

And the best part? Nominations are open now.

Four categories, one mission

This year, for the first time, Indian Aces will be divided into four distinct categories – offering individuals a clear path to put themselves forward, and ensuring that every type of success story gets the recognition it deserves.

This is where legends live.

Icons is reserved for individuals who have spent a lifetime building careers that have redefined industries, created opportunities, and inspired others. These are the names you hear first when you talk about leadership, innovation, and influence across the Gulf.

If you have created lasting impact, built an empire, or spent decades setting the gold standard for success, this is the category you belong in.

Not all leaders follow the rulebook.

The New Mavericks category is for the disrupters, the innovators, the upstarts who are taking industries by the throat and reinventing the future. From tech unicorns and real estate trailblazers to fashion entrepreneurs and green energy pioneers, this is where tomorrow’s icons earn their stripes.

If you are scaling fast, shaking things up, or daring to go where others won’t – it’s time to stake your claim.

True leadership isn’t just about the bottom line.

Change Makers celebrates those who are using their success to make the world a better place. Whether you are championing sustainability, funding education, transforming healthcare, or empowering communities, this is about recognising those who understand that with influence comes responsibility.

If your impact reaches beyond boardrooms and into society, this is your stage.

In the Middle East, family is everything.

The Family Dynasties category honours those who are carrying forward the legacy of India’s greatest exports – resilience, entrepreneurship, and tradition. These are the leaders building on generations of hard work, adapting family businesses to modern realities, and ensuring that great names become even greater.

If you are continuing – or reimagining – a family legacy, your story deserves to be told.

A smarter, sharper evaluation system

Much like this year’s Dubai 100 power list, Indian Aces 2025 will also utilise Arabian Business’ most sophisticated ranking system yet – one that measures influence across nine weighted parameters:

Inspiration (20%)

Legacy (15%)

Economic Contribution (15%)

Cultural Impact (10%)

Community Engagement (10%)

Entrepreneurial Achievement (10%)

Social Media Presence (10%)

Environmental Impact (5%)

Innovation (5%)

Candidates are assessed by an expert panel through a multi-stage evaluation, with final rankings calculated by a proprietary algorithm designed to capture both tangible and intangible measures of influence.

In short: It’s no longer just about how much you make. It’s about how much you move the world around you.

Celebrating past legends

Over the years, Indian Aces has recognised some of the most iconic figures in the region, including Yusuffali M.A., PNC Menon, Sunny Varkey, Adeeb Ahamed, Shamsheer Vayalil, and Renuka Jagtiani. Each of these names has helped to shape the Middle East in their own unique way – and their achievements continue to inspire a new generation of business leaders.

Now, it’s time to find out who will join their ranks in 2025.

Nominations are open – and this is your moment

If you’re reading this and thinking this sounds like me – then stop thinking and start nominating.

Nominations for Indian Aces 2025 are officially open.

Whether you are an industry titan, a maverick entrepreneur, a force for good, or the custodian of a family legacy – this is your chance to step into the spotlight and be recognised among the very best.

Entries close on May 19. Don’t miss your opportunity to make history.

Indian Aces 2025 launches across Arabian Business’ digital platforms on 23 June 2025, with the print edition to follow on July 1.