GITEX 2021: Bloqwork gears up for Future Blockchain Summit

The Summit will take place as part of GITEX Technology Week, which will be held from the 17th to 20th of October 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

With the Middle East’s blockchain market anticipated to be worth $3.2 billion by 2023, the Future Blockchain Summit has in the past seen a high number of C-level Executives, Directors and Senior Management mainly from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia as attendees of the event; using it as an opportunity to purchase and invest in blockchain technology.

The Bloqwork platform, which operates via blockchain’s disruptive technology, is set to become an industry game-changer both regionally and eventually worldwide. Bloqwork is an easily accessible, automated, secured and validated digital construction management software solidly built on trust.

This year’s edition of the Future Blockchain Summit will be an exhibition and host conferences, workshops, webinars, investor programmes, and a Hackathon. The event will span across three themes: Blockchain in Finance including DeFi, digital currencies, and CBDCs; Blockchain as alternative investment inclusive of cryptocurrency and NFT investment; and Blockchain beyond Cryptocurrency.

Michael J. Lawrence, founder, Bloqwork, said, “Blockchain has become the disruptive digital technology transforming economies not only within the MENA region but globally as well. Bloqwork’s participation in the Future Blockchain Summit is linked to its mission of providing cost-effective, secure and transparent construction management software solutions trusted worldwide by all project stakeholders. We are happy to join this digital ecosystem of like-minded industry leaders, businesses and investors over the four days of the Summit to showcase our revolutionary web-based software, which is changing process management within the construction industry for good, to a global target audience.”

Continue the blockchain conversation face to face at the Future Blockchain Summit during GITEX Technology Week 2020. Click here to register.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net