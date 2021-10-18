GITEX 2021: ‘Equinix Fabric establishes a globally connected footprint of services’

Equinix, which interconnects industry-leading organisations in finance, manufacturing, mobility, transportation, government, healthcare and education across a cloud-first world, will highlight its Equinix Fabric platform during the GITEX Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17-21 October.

Equinix Fabric connects digital infrastructure and services on demand at high speeds via secure, software-defined interconnection.

Kamel Al-Tawil, Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa, said: “As enterprise demands for ecosystem access, infrastructure performance and network agility increase, customers are choosing Equinix Fabric as their de facto interconnection standard for connecting their digital infrastructure globally on Platform Equinix. Fabric establishes a globally connected footprint of services that enables digital leaders to transform their businesses as they connect to everything and everyone that matters to their business.

“Digital business growth is driving the need for network optimisation. Customers need to transform their network architecture while distributing digital infrastructure in strategic locations to support local interconnection between user services, data, clouds, and ecosystem partners. Business ecosystem connectivity is driving the need for application exchange. Customers need access to an agile digital infrastructure platform that provides the high density of secure connections and the richest global ecosystems.”

Founded in Silicon Valley in 1998 as a vendor-neutral multitenant data centre provider where competing networks could securely connect and share data traffic, the Equinix names reflects the company’s focus on EQUality, Neutrality and Internet eXchange.

The company’s 220+data centres in 60+ markets on five continents connect enterprises, networks, services and innovators from Mumbai to Dublin and Singapore to Chicago. Digital leaders worldwide harness its trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success.

When asked about some of the biggest trends that has impacted the market Equinix has been operating in over the last 12 months, Al-Tawil said COVID-19 has demonstrated the value of interconnected digital infrastructure, and putting digital infrastructure at the centre of the business strategy not only enables businesses to get the edge not only during the recovery path, but also in the long term.

“According to the latest Global Interconnection Index (GXI), an annual market study published by Equinix, 51% of businesses in the UAE have rearchitected their IT infrastructure to meet new remote and hybrid working demands, with tech budgets increasing to accelerate digital transformation,” he added.

“Digitisation and business investment in digital infrastructure have increased as a result of COVID-19. 60% of digital leaders surveyed in the UAE said they have accelerated digital transformation plans because of the pandemic, while 56% said their budgets have been increased to satisfy the rapid growth in digital demands.

“There has also been a major overhaul of IT strategies to meet the challenges emerging from the pandemic. As many as 68% said they have revised their IT strategy as a result of COVID-19, while 68% said they want to invest in technology to be more agile post pandemic.”

To continue the conversation about cloud and digital transformation, visit GITEX Global! Click here to register.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net