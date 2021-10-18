GITEX 2021: BIWIN looking for distributors and dealers for its flash storage

BIWIN Storage Technology, a leader in flash storage, will mark its debut appearance at the GITEX Technology Week with a range of products for every market segment.

For the industry, BIWIN will feature a wide range of storage and custom storage products. Manufacturers can have a look at its range of embedded chip memory solutions, while trade and visitors can experience its consumer flash storage (SSDs, DRAM, CFlash), as well as its licensed famous brands of consumer storage.

Based in China with international operations out of Miami in Florida, BIWIN is among the top-10 storage chip maker in China and was adjudged winner of the ‘Outstanding Domestic Brand Enterprise in Electronic Components Industry’ in China.

This year, it joined an elite list when the Shenzhen Federation of Industry named the company as one of the city’s ‘Famous Brands’. Shenzhen is a leading global technology hub, dubbed by media as ‘China’s Silicon Valley’. As an official part of a national program to recognise China’s best brands, the ‘Shenzhen Famous Brand’ has become a gold standard of achievement for enterprises and products from the city.

BIWIN flash storage can be found in many PCs, smartphones, wearables, gaming devices, esports, data centres, automotive (vehicle-mounted systems), surveillance, medical and more.

Across the globe, many famous manufacturers and factories depend upon BIWIN for their solutions. At GITEX, it will introduce industries in the Middle East to the possibilities of flash storage from its newest state-of-the-art production facility – the BIWIN Science and Technology Zone in Huizhou.

On display at CC1-72 will also be the consumer ranges of personal storage. Under official license, the company designs, builds and markets the personal flash storage products for HP, Acer and Predator.

After years of success in the storage industry, the company has also launched Biwintech, its own consumer brand. Biwintech personal storage and memory products benefit from the rigorous production requirements learned over years of producing mission-critical industrial storage.

The company is also looking dealers and distributors and would like them to visit GITEX to experience the high-quality range.

Continue the conversation about digital transformation, visit GITEX Global! Click here to register.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net