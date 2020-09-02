Bahrain, Jordan open walk-in Covid-19 vaccine trials

Bahrain and Jordan have become the latest Middle East nations to open walk-in Coronavirus vaccine clinics amid phase three trials of a new treatment for the disease.

Thousands of volunteers can now take part in the 4Humanity campaign by attending centres in the two countries, adding to existing facilities in Sharjah and UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

As part of the trial, patients are screened for Covid-19 then given a shot of an inactive vaccine – the final step before the treatment is approved for use among the public.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health emphasised that the inactivated vaccine does not cause infection, but triggers an immune response producing antibodies that fight the virus. The effectiveness of the produced antibodies will be assessed as a measure of the success of the vaccine.

The phase III clinical trial for the inactivated vaccine follows the success of the Phase I and phase II trials conducted in China, which resulted in 100 per cent of the volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days.

After an initial shot of the vaccine, volunteers receive periodic check-up calls from doctors before receiving a second injection three weeks later.

Final checks are conducted in person at the 35-day and 49-day points to assess any adverse effects, with patients then contacted by doctors at least once per month by phone for up to a year during the follow-up phase.

The clinical trials – operated by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare – are being conducted in compliance with strict international guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

According to 4Humanity, volunteers will “help fight and prevent the Covid-19 pandemic and save precious human lives all around the world”. Those participating will also receive a WHOOP 3.0, a wrist-worn wearable device with a free one-year membership.

When the first UAE phase three trial was launched in July, nearly 5,000 volunteers signed up in the first 24 hours, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi said. By the end of August, more than 31,000 volunteers from more than 100 nationalities had enrolled – far exceeding the target of 15,000 patients.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, acting undersecretary of the department, were among the first to receive the vaccinations.

Those wishing to participate in the clinical trial can visit the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre (BIECC), Jordan’s Prince Hamza Hospital in Amman, the Al Qarain Health Center in Sharjah or Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC.