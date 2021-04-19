Dubai CommerCity launches new facilities amid e-commerce boom

Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the first dedicated e-commerce free zone in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) regions, has announced the launch of 470,000 sq ft of new facilities as part of its first phase.

Dubai CommerCity, a AED3.2 billion 2.1 million sq ft development in the Umm Ramool area of Dubai, has launched over 320,000 sq ft of offices spaces in the Business Cluster.

The launch also includes 145,000 sq ft e-commerce logistics units and multi-client warehouses in the Logistics Cluster, which will be managed and operated by Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and DHL.

The new free zone has managed to lease more than 51 percent of the logistics warehouses to companies launching their operations in different sectors, ranging from e-commerce, logistics and information technology to fashion, jewelry and electronics.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum (pictured below), chairman of the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), said the e-commerce industry has proven to be a key enabler of growth for companies and a new module adopted by many businesses to ensure business continuity as a result of the increased demand overall during the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the acceleration of digital transformation within supply chains and trade because of the Covid-19 pandemic has spurred companies to ensure continued operations which are picking up with great optimism in 2021.

“The launch of Dubai CommerCity aims to lead the future of e-commerce business in the region. The project has been thoroughly studied not only to provide foundational solutions, but also to stimulate and support business and prosperity at a time when the sector is going through peak growth. The e-commerce sector is key as its value is expected to reach $148.5 billion by 2022 in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions.”

The GCC region is the fastest growing in the e-commerce sector, he added.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of DAFZA said: “The launch of the new Dubai CommerCity facilities comes in line within the planned schedule. Despite the global circumstances and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have witnessed an urgent need to build a world-class e-commerce platform.

“It is set to attract specialised companies aiming to establish their regional headquarters in the emirate of Dubai, which helps them expand and develop their regional operations to be able to keep pace with the significant growth in e-commerce.”

Divided into three main clusters – Business, Logistics and Social – Dubai CommerCity seeks to attract e-commerce companies looking to establish regional headquarters in Dubai.