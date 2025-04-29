RoseBernard Studio founder discusses the importance of designing with cultural integrity, sustainability, and more

When it comes to design, may it be the branding, interior, or ethos of any hospitality firm, few names carry the same creative conviction as RoseBernard Studio . With over two decades of experience shaping some of the world’s most captivating restaurant and hotel environments, Robert Polacek , the Partner and Creative Director of the studio, has carved out a distinctive niche, one that places cultural authenticity, human connection, and sustainability at the heart of every design decision. As US-based RoseBernard Studio expands its footprint into the Middle East and Europe with the launch of its new London studio, it is reframing the way the industry thinks about placemaking.

With his expertise across luxury hotels, high-end restaurants, and high-concept commercial spaces, Polacek has spent his career travelling the world, often starting his research over a shared meal. “Food is the ultimate icebreaker,” he reflects. “When you sit down and break bread with someone, even across different languages, you understand them. That’s where empathy starts, and so does design.”

Cha Bei, Cafe and Pastry Studio Macau

The same ethos continues within RoseBernard Studio, and cultural immersion is at the heart of every project. Whether designing in the US, Asia, Europe, or the Gulf, the team takes a deep dive into local customs and lifestyles, building out design concepts that reflect the real rhythm of life. “We want locals to walk in and feel seen. And for travellers, we want the space to feel like a window into something true,” Polacek says.

A perfect example is the studio’s current project in Kuala Lumpur, where a restaurant inside a luxury hotel is being modelled on the experience of Malaysian street food culture. “Some guests may not have time or feel confident exploring the streets,” Polacek says. “So we brought the street to them. The layout, the materials, even the service style; it’s rooted in the real experience.”

With the London studio strategically focused on the MENA market, RoseBernard is positioning itself as a key design authority in the region. The design studio approaches every region with humility and an open mind. Polacek further iterates, “Whenever you’re designing in another culture, you’re almost always perceived as a guest. That’s the challenge: interpreting something sacred through your own lens. The key is to listen first. Observe. Collaborate. Then create.”

That is why, as global design moves toward a more sustainable future, RoseBernard Studio is taking a firm stance on redefining what luxury truly means. “Luxury isn’t about excess anymore, with humans now focusing on longevity,” Polacek insists. “The word has been redefined into consciousness, care, and craftsmanship that lasts.”

The firm is currently engaged in several renovation projects, which Polacek sees as fertile ground for innovation. He says, “Demolition costs more than just money. It includes the environmental cost, emotional cost, and the very obvious, very tangible financial cost. That is why we always ask before demolishing, ‘Why are we ripping this out? Can we make it better instead of making it new?’”

Emirates Palace Restaurant – Abu Dhabi

His philosophy extends to material choices and construction methods. From advocating for magnetic wiring systems that can be easily upgraded to praising the raw adaptability of Brutalist architecture, Polacek believes that design should adapt over time, not expire. “The problem isn’t the marble floor. The problem is thinking that beauty has an expiration date,” he states.

RoseBernard also prioritises sustainability at every phase of a project. In Sacramento, a recent hotel development recycled every single piece of its demolition debris, an effort led by a client committed to green principles. “It took more money and more effort,” Polacek admits. “But it proved that people are willing to invest in the right thing when they understand the value.”

Even as RoseBernard doubles down on its core mission of creating spaces rooted in cultural storytelling, the studio isn’t afraid to think wildly ahead. Polacek has been developing conceptual designs, such as a futuristic luxury space station. “It’s 100 years away, sure. But if we start thinking about that now, we’ll start inventing the technology that gets us there,” he shares.

That same future-forward mindset is behind the studio’s upcoming furniture line, Rosie&Bernie, slated to launch in 2026. With custom pieces already in production for a major three-tower Las Vegas hotel project, RoseBernard Studio is using these large-scale commissions as the foundation for a furniture brand that merges narrative design with practical elegance.

At the core of Polacek’s approach is a quiet rebellion against performative design. “Anyone can make something look good,” he says. “But does it work? Does it make people feel something? That’s the real test.”

And that test, he believes, starts with empathy. “When I sit down at a restaurant, I’ll ask my family, ‘What colour was the floor? What was the ceiling?’ Most of the time, they don’t remember. But they remember how they felt. That’s what good design does. It fades into the background, and the experience takes the lead,” Polacek remarks.

As the studio looks toward a busy and expansive future globally, Robert Polacek’s design philosophy continues to offer a compelling blueprint: one built on heritage, honesty, and the belief that when people listen to each other, the world becomes a little smaller and a lot more beautiful.