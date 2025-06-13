Dubai real estate: AMWAJ Development announces construction milestones with Starlight Park top-up; The Cube Residences groundbreaking

AMWAJ Development has reached two construction milestones with the top-up ceremony of Starlight Park and the groundbreaking ceremony of The Cube Residences in Dubai .

The ceremonies marked the completion of the superstructure at Starlight Park in Meydan District 11, whilst construction began on The Cube Residences in District 11, MBR.

Both projects represent a combined value exceeding AED 400 million.

AMWAJ Development celebrates dual construction milestones

Emad Saleh, founder and chairman of AMWAJ Developmentt, attended the ceremonies alongside Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development; Hassan Hijazi, CFO of AMWAJ Development; Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development; Mohammed Musthafa, managing director of Emsquare Engineering Consultants; Mazin Al Zagoum, Managing Director of Sumer Contracting Company; and Sunjay Shanker, General Manager of Accurex Project Management, along with the dedicated team of AMWAJ Development.

Starlight Park has achieved 100 per cent completion of its superstructure across four buildings, with 44 per cent of total construction progress completed.

The project remains ahead of schedule for its Q2 2026 completion target, with interior and MEP works now underway.

The development comprises four residential towers (B+G+5+R) containing 172 apartments in one, two, and three-bedroom configurations. Eight retail spaces will occupy the ground floor. Facilities include rooftop swimming pools, gyms, a rooftop cinema, yoga and boxing studios, children’s play areas, EV charging stations, and a padel tennis court.

Representatives from Emsquare Engineering Consultants and Sumer Contracting Company attended the ceremony alongside hundreds of site workers and staff, who received over 400 celebratory meals.

“Starlight Park sets a new standard for luxury mid-market living. We’re delivering on our promises, ahead of schedule, and residents can trust that we are committed to exceeding expectations at every step. Our vision is to reimagine Dubai’s mid-market segment with intelligent design, top-tier amenities, and timely delivery,” Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development said.

The Cube Residences construction begins

AMWAJ Development began vertical construction at The Cube Residences following completion of enabling works, including shoring and excavation. The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

The development will feature a mid-rise residential building with furnished one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The design emphasises layouts that prioritise efficiency, functionality, and sustainability, incorporating premium finishes and materials.

“We are proud to break ground on The Cube Residences, a project that reflects our focus on thoughtful design, sustainability, and timely execution. This development is a testament to our mission to introduce smarter, more efficient ways to create better living environments across Dubai,” Emad Saleh, Chairman and Founder of AMWAJ Development added.

AMWAJ Development has invested over AED 500 million in the past two years and targets AED 1 billion investment by 2026. The company is delivering more than 2.5 million square feet of residential space across Dubai’s premium mid-market sector.

Both Starlight Park and The Cube Residences have achieved record sell-outs, with early handovers anticipated due to construction progress ahead of schedule.