Dubai real estate: Arada awards $184.5mn contract for Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah

Property developer Arada has awarded the main construction contract for the Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah to China Tiesju Civil Engineering, a subsidiary of China Railway Group Ltd (CREC).

The contract, valued at AED 678 million, will see the development completed by the end of 2027. China Tiesju Civil Engineering brings experience from projects across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Luxury Armani Beach Residences underway

The conglomerate has a track record of on-time delivery, which Arada says aligns with its commitment to setting new standards for the Dubai residential market.

The development has been designed in partnership with Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who won the Pritzker Prize.

Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah will feature views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline, alongside 90,000 square feet of amenities and 57 homes.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This appointment marks a key step forward for a project that stands as one of Dubai’s most anticipated ultra-luxury developments, and is in line with our promise to work with world-class partners on this landmark project. Set against the iconic backdrop of Palm Jumeirah, Armani Beach Residences reflects Arada’s ambition to deliver exceptional design, craftsmanship, and a truly elevated lifestyle experience.”

Launched in 2024, the project combines minimalism, harmony and detail with views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline from the outer crescent of the man-made islands. The development aims to set a benchmark for beachfront living in Dubai.

Each home is designed to bring ocean and skyline views into its interior. The development offers two-, three-, four-, five-bedroom and penthouse residences, all providing access to exterior views.

The project includes two presidential suites, which feature internal areas including a courtyard space with reflective pool, a gym, libraries, a private cinema, and a parking lounge with space for seven cars. The suites also include a mega-terrace with an infinity pool.

Buyers of penthouses and presidential suites will have the opportunity to work directly with Armani/Casa to create bespoke interior schemes for their homes.

The project was named Best Branded Residence at Robb Report’s Best of the Best 2024 and won Waterfront Project of the Year at the 2024 Pillars of Real Estate Awards.

The show apartment for Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is available for viewing at the Arada sales office in City Walk.