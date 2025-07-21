Mubadala begins construction of Abu Dhabi Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project

Mubadala Investment Company PJSC has begun construction of the Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project on Al Maryah Island .

The move marks the start of a development that will transform the area’s lifestyle offerings.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO, who was joined by Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments, jointly broke ground to mark the project’s start.

Mubadala transforms Al Maryah Island

The development centres around a 30-metre-tall luminous sphere surrounded by flowing water, positioned within the bay.

The sphere will be accompanied by over 1,000 AI-powered water jets that will reach heights exceeding 75 metres, choreographed to music composed by Ramin Djawadi. WET, the water design firm, has designed these features.

The project includes a sea boardwalk extension that will provide access to the water’s edge, along with a shaded outdoor cooling system designed to enhance comfort during hot seasons. New food and beverage zones and event-ready public spaces form part of the development plans.

Upon completion, the Al Maryah Waterfront will serve as a backdrop for public life, designed to attract global visitors and support Abu Dhabi’s tourism ambitions. Image: Mubadala

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments, Mubadala, said in a statement: “The Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project is a strategic investment in the future of Al Maryah Island. This project will deliver iconic elements that elevate the quality of life and offer a diverse experience for visitors, while reinforcing the island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination.”

Upon completion, the Al Maryah Waterfront will serve as a backdrop for public life, designed to attract global visitors and support Abu Dhabi’s tourism ambitions.

The facility will provide opportunities for leisure, culture, and commercial activation.

The project forms part of Mubadala’s commitment to enabling the emirate’s vision of a sustainable, competitive, and future-ready urban landscape.