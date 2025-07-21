Emirates adds third daily Dubai-Mauritius flight

Emirates will introduce a third daily flight to Mauritius. Starting December 1 2025, the move forms as part of the airline’s efforts to support inbound tourism to the island nation.

The additional service, to be operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft as EK709/710, will complement existing operations and provide more options for customers travelling to Mauritius from Emirates’ network of over 140 destinations.

The airline currently operates two daily services to Mauritius using its A380 aircraft, under flight numbers EK701/702 and EK703/704.

Emirates expands Mauritius flights

The new Boeing 777 service, introduced under a codeshare agreement with Air Mauritius, will offer alternative timings to support passenger itineraries and enhance connectivity for travellers from the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

Emirates also plans to promote the route in Far East markets, including Japan, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The new service is expected to contribute to demand from these regions.

Flight EK709 will depart Dubai daily at 06:55hrs and arrive in Mauritius at 13:40hrs. The return flight, EK710, will depart Mauritius at 18:30hrs and arrive in Dubai at 01:10hrs the next day. All timings are local.

Tickets for the new flight are now available for booking through the Emirates website, app, retail stores, contact centre, or authorised travel agents.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We would like to thank the Mauritian authorities for making an additional daily service possible. We have been proudly serving Mauritius since 2002 and our double daily A380 services have been a major success and contributor to the growth of the country’s tourism industry. The additional daily service on our wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft will enable a more than 30 percent increase in capacity on the route, while also providing additional flight options for leisure and business travellers to seamlessly connect to flights.”

He added: “We recently reaffirmed our codeshare partnership with Air Mauritius and our shared commitment to putting the destination on the global stage by facilitating steady growth in tourist demand for visits to Mauritius. We are also pleased to support and complement the operations of the national carrier, whose services have contributed to our success on this route. The additional daily service will allow both airlines to meet demand from global travellers.”

Emirates began scheduled services to Mauritius in 2002. Since then, it has carried more than 8.8 million passengers and more than 126,000 tonnes of cargo to and from the island.

Emirates’ operations have contributed $119 million in direct impact from flights, $264 million in tourism receipts, and $530 million to the Mauritian economy through tourism-related spending.

The airline’s operations have supported the creation of 3,600 jobs in Mauritius. Emirates also employs several Mauritian nationals in roles such as pilots, cabin crew, engineering, customer service, and corporate support.

The partnership between Emirates and Air Mauritius dates back to 2003, while Emirates’ collaboration with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority began in 2012. The two organisations have jointly promoted Mauritius in key source markets.

The airline currently operates 14 flights per week between Dubai and Mauritius using its A380 aircraft, offering a weekly capacity of more than 15,000 seats.

Emirates is the only airline offering A380 services to Mauritius and the only one providing First Class cabins on the route.