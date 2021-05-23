Arada awards $49m contract to build The Boulevard at Sharjah’s Aljada megaproject

The contract was won by Dubai-based Al Ashram Contracting LLC, with work set to start immediately and project handover scheduled for the end of 2022.

The Boulevard comprises three nine-storey apartment blocks, plus amenities, surrounded by green landscaping.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “This milestone is evidence of our determination to move forward rapidly with our construction plans at one of the UAE’s fastest-growing communities. These distinctive and high-end homes in one of the most desirable parts of Aljada have been welcomed by investors and end-users and will be a valuable addition to Sharjah’s property landscape on completion”.

Featuring around 600 units in total, The Boulevard buildings feature a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, which are targeted at singles, young couples and families. The complex also includes a fully stocked health club and a shared swimming pool, as well as a number of cafes and retail outlets at ground-floor level.

So far this year, Arada has already completed 465 units at seven apartment buildings at the $6.5 billion Aljada development, with another seven apartment buildings and a townhouse and villa community at the project scheduled to be completed in the next few months. In February, the developer also awarded a AED367m ($100m) contract to build Nest, a student housing complex.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada

Spread over a 24-million-square-foot area, Aljada is located on the last large plot of land in the heart of New Sharjah, containing numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all set within a green urban master plan.

Madar at Aljada, a new family entertainment destination designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, was the first part of the megaproject to be completed in February 2020 and has welcomed more than 1.5 million visitors.