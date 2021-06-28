UAE’s Azizi adds giant lagoon to flagship Riviera project in Dubai

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the addition of a gigantic 2.7km-long crystal lagoon that will stretch across the entirety of its Riviera development in MBR City, Dubai.

Filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal clear, desalinated and clean water, it will be accessible via its lagoon walk, which will feature artisan eateries and boutiques.

After long talks with Nakheel, Azizi Developments has succeeded in getting approvals for the lagoon to be added to its flagship 71-building, 16,000-residence waterfront community project.

Farhad Azizi (pictured below), CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “It is rare that we get to add so much value, at absolutely no additional charge to our valued customers, in the form of such a colossal surprise. We are ecstatic to announce the addition of our very own crystal lagoon in the heart of MBR City, as part of our Riviera community.

“It took a lot of planning, with many of our dear stakeholders having been involved in making this ambitious plan a reality, but we are happy to now be able to reveal that this marvellous body of water, which is sure to make ROIs on Riviera’s properties surge, will be built within the coming year.”

A previously planned canal will now be replaced with a lagoon, he added.

In April, Azizi recorded the 68 percent completion of the first phase of Riviera. Several of the buildings are already 78 percent complete and will be delivered in this year.

For Riviera’s phase 2, construction is now over 50 percent complete while phase 3 was more than 28 percent complete.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.