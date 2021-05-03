Solar energy plant Noor Abu Dhabi provides clean power for two years

Solar energy plant Noor Abu Dhabi, one of the first initiatives to contribute to the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, has completed two years of commercial operations.

The plant, which began commercial operations on April 30, 2019, supplies the UAE capital with enough clean energy for 90,000 individuals, a statement said.

The facility spans over 8 square kilometres and its1,400 waterless robotic cleaning systems travel 800 kilometres twice daily across the solar panels.

“Noor Abu Dhabi is a trailblazer in many regards, particularly as it was one of the first initiatives in the UAE to contribute to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. The plant has established itself as a model for offering a competitive and reliable supply of renewable energy,” Abdulla Salem Al Kayoumi, CEO of Sweihan PV Power Company PJSC, said.

The Noor Abu Dhabi plant is operated by Sweihan PV Power Company, which is part Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), owning 60 per cent with Marubeni Corporation and Jinko Solar holding shares of 20 percent each.

“Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, Noor Abu Dhabi has continued to operate reliably and efficiently at maximum capacity,” the statement said.

Noor Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest stand-alone operational solar plant, located in Abu Dhabi, Sweihan, with a total capacity of 1.2 GW and boasting more than 3.3 million solar panels in one site. The plant is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Government and a consortium of Japan’s Marubeni Corp and China’s Jinko Solar Holding.