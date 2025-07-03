Response Plus and Burjeel institute $1mn award for wellness in energy sector

Response Plus Holding (RPM) and Burjeel Holdings will jointly recognise and reward excellence in physical and mental well-being across the global energy sector – the first global award focused exclusively on the energy industry – with a US$1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award.

The award will be won by one organisation associated with the energy sector, which introduces the most innovative, impactful, and measurable solution to enhance the physical and mental health and well-being of energy workers worldwide.

The inaugural winner of the award will be announced at ADIPEC in November 2025.

The awards are open to organisations of all sizes, with a particular focus on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the energy supply chain, where the financial incentive can deliver significant operational and cultural impact.

Submissions will be evaluated by an independent, international jury, with expertise in health, wellness, and global leadership.

Dr Richard Heron, former Vice President of Health and Chief Medical Officer at BP, will serve as Chair of the Jury. With over 15 years of experience leading global health strategies and serving on multiple international advisory boards, he brings deep insight into occupational health and well-being.

Joining Dr Heron will be Vinay Menon, a renowned wellness coach known for his work with elite athletes, including Chelsea FC and the Belgium national team at FIFA 2022, and John Defterios, an award-winning journalist and economic analyst with over three decades of experience covering global energy and emerging markets.

The initiative addresses a growing awareness of the need to prioritise mental health, resilience, and holistic wellness as integral components of operational performance and employee engagement in the energy sector, and Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “The Human Energy Awards reflects RPM’s commitment to placing people at the centre of progress. This initiative is about setting a new benchmark to recognise how the Energy sector values and supports its workforce.”

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, added: “Our partnership reflects a shared mission to prioritise the health of those driving the energy sector. This award highlights the vital role of preventive care and well-being in sustaining a resilient workforce.”

The Human Energy Awards underscore the UAE’s commitment to pioneer global standards in health, innovation, and workforce well-being, and aligns with the UAE National Wellbeing Strategy 2031.