Hayat records milestone with over 1,000 organ transplants in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue – Hayat, has completed a total of 1,090 organ transplants across the emirate. Launched in 2017, Hayat is a national system to enhance efforts to get more people to donate human organs and tissue following international standards and practices in this regard.

The milestone was announced on World Organ Donation Day. Hayat performed a record 290 transplants in 2024, including seven heart transplants, 142 kidney transplants, 117 liver transplants, 22 lung transplants, and two pancreas transplants.

Abu Dhabi is steadily emerging as a centre for advanced transplant medicine, thanks to the contributions of several top healthcare institutions. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, recognised as the UAE’s first and only multi-organ transplant centre, performs complex procedures including heart, lung, liver, kidney, and pancreas transplants.

Notably, in July 2025, the hospital completed its first robotic lung transplant in the Gulf region, and in October 2024, carried out the UAE’s first combined heart and double-lung transplant. Earlier accomplishments include simultaneous robotic kidney transplants, as well as combined kidney‑pancreas and liver‑kidney surgeries.

Burjeel Medical City has also emerged as a leader in multi-organ transplantation. Among its achievements is the UAE’s first paediatric living donor liver transplant, first ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, and youngest paediatric liver transplant at just five months old.

SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has successfully performed over 114 kidney transplants in 2024 and continues to expand its liver transplant programme for both adult and pediatric patients, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to delivering world-class care and enhancing patient outcomes.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has distinguished itself in research and education, with 10 international conference presentations and the Best Abstract Award at ISODP 2023 in Las Vegas.

The facility performed the first COVID-positive organ donation in the UAE, demonstrating medical leadership and innovation. It was ranked second among UAE hospitals for the highest number of utilised organ donors in 2022.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class care. Through our infrastructure, talent, and innovation, the Emirate has become a hub for organ transplantation in the region and beyond,” said Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

She encouraged community members to join the “Hayat” programme, noting that a single person can save multiple lives.