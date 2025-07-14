Dubai’s first dedicated interventional pain management centre opens at Burjeel Hospital

Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai has opened the Burjeel Center for Interventional Pain Management, marking the first dedicated facility of its kind in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The centre was inaugurated by Safeer Ahamed, co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings, alongside other senior officials.

The facility is equipped with technology and operated by a team of board-certified specialists.

“The launch of this center further strengthens our clinical capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered care. Our goal is to ensure that every individual suffering from chronic pain has access to timely, specialised care that empowers them to live better,” Ahamed said.

Dr. Manish Raj, Specialist in Endoscopic Spine & Interventional Pain Medicine, leads the centre.

Dubai’s premier pain management centre

The facility provides pain management services that align with global standards through a multidisciplinary team employing interventional medicine to diagnose and treat pain.

The centre uses image-guided, minimally invasive procedures designed to minimise recovery time and improve patient outcomes.

The team includes experts from endoscopic spine surgery, minimally invasive pain interventions, interventional pain medicine, physiotherapy, and oncology to deliver integrated and personalised care.

The facility combines clinical expertise with technology to diagnose and treat chronic spine and joint pain, cancer-related pain, and nerve and musculoskeletal disorders.

Procedures offered include endoscopic spine surgery, SI joint fusion, indirect fusion, endoscopic-assisted fusion, spinal cord stimulator, intrathecal pump and day care pain interventions.

“At the center, we aim to provide transformative care that goes beyond temporary relief. Our multidisciplinary approach harnesses cutting-edge diagnostics and evidence-based therapies to empower patients to reclaim their lives, free from the limitations of chronic pain,” Dr. Raj added.

The centre treats conditions including chronic back and neck pain, sciatica, spinal stenosis, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, failed back surgery syndrome, and vertebral fractures.

Patients receive care for diabetic or post-injury neuropathy, shingles (PHN), trigeminal neuralgia, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), migraines, and myofascial pain.

Cancer and visceral pain, including tumour-related discomfort and chronic abdominal or pelvic pain, are managed through tailored treatment strategies.

The centre offers spinal cord and DRG stimulation for CRPS and post-surgical pain, intrathecal pump implants for targeted medication delivery in cancer and chronic cases, and regenerative therapies like PRP and prolotherapy for sports injuries or osteoarthritis.

It provides specialised nerve blocks and image-guided injections for joint, migraine, pelvic, and complex pain management.

The facility focuses on early intervention, integrated therapies, and increasing access to specialised care to improve quality of life for patients across the region.